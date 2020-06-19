Valpo councilman delivers own baby in F-150 pickup

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

VALPARAISO — Valparaiso City Councilman Evan Costas said when it became clear to he and his wife, Christina, late Tuesday night that their second child was preparing to enter the world, the couple did not immediately rush off to the hospital.

When their older son, Bill, was born two and a half years ago, it was a long and uncomfortable labor at the hospital and the couple wanted to hold off leaving home this time as long as possible.

"It's just more comfortable at home," Evan said Friday morning. "That was the plan."

What they did not expect is that their daughter, Ellen, was going to be in a much bigger rush to be born and that the couple would wind up delivering the baby themselves just outside the emergency room doors at the nearby Porter Regional Hospital.

"It happened so fast, it was wild," he said. "It was quite an experience."

Christina, who had worked as a postpartum nurse, knew how to keep herself comfortable at the family's home in downtown Valparaiso when it became clear that her delivery was nearing, Evan said. All was going well — until it wasn't.

"All of a sudden things just started moving very quickly," he said.