Valpo councilman delivers own baby in F-150 pickup

VALPARAISO — Valparaiso City Councilman Evan Costas said when it became clear to he and his wife, Christina, late Tuesday night that their second child was preparing to enter the world, the couple did not immediately rush off to the hospital.
When their older son, Bill, was born two and a half years ago, it was a long and uncomfortable labor at the hospital and the couple wanted to hold off leaving home this time as long as possible.
"It's just more comfortable at home," Evan said Friday morning. "That was the plan."
What they did not expect is that their daughter, Ellen, was going to be in a much bigger rush to be born and that the couple would wind up delivering the baby themselves just outside the emergency room doors at the nearby Porter Regional Hospital.
"It happened so fast, it was wild," he said. "It was quite an experience."
Christina, who had worked as a postpartum nurse, knew how to keep herself comfortable at the family's home in downtown Valparaiso when it became clear that her delivery was nearing, Evan said. All was going well — until it wasn't.
"All of a sudden things just started moving very quickly," he said.
Evan, son of former Valparaiso Mayor Jon Costas, said he notified his mother it was time to get to their house to watch their son as he helped Christina, or Stina as she is known by, get up into the passenger seat of his Ford F-150 pickup truck. The mother-to-be yelled for Evan to notify the hospital they were on their way as he drove to the facility just north of Valparaiso.
When he pulled up outside the emergency room doors, Evan said he ran inside to notify staff and was instructed to bring his wife in on a wheelchair. After seeing how close his wife was to giving birth, he returned to the hospital seeking help before rushing back outside just in time to help his daughter be born.
"She was trying to stand up a little bit on the seat," he said of Christina.
It was at that point, around 1 a.m. Wednesday, that he saw the top of his daughter's head appear.
"Literally five seconds later the baby popped out," Evan said. "All I did was stick my hands out and catch her."
He placed Ellen on Christina's chest, and baby and mother were taken inside the hospital. Both baby and mother were well and both are now home, he said Friday morning.
"You don't plan on this," Evan said. "Babies come out when they're ready."
Evan downplayed his role in the delivery, giving credit to his wife.
"I also wanted to add that we are grateful to God for protecting my wife and baby through all of that chaos," he said.
Valpariso High School senior graduates parade
Valpariso High School senior graduates parade
Valpariso High School senior graduates parade
Valpariso High School senior graduates parade
Valpariso High School senior graduates parade
Valpariso High School senior graduates parade
Valpariso High School senior graduates parade
Valpariso High School senior graduates parade
Valpariso High School senior graduates parade
Gallery
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.