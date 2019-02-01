VALPARAISO — City Councilman Matt Murphy has filed as a Republican candidate for mayor.
Murphy said he has worked with Mayor Jon Costas as the the city's economic development director, and has served on the Board of Works and Redevelopment Commission to revitalize historic downtown Valparaiso.
"Valparaiso is the Star of Northwest Indiana," he said in a prepared statement. "Our community is blessed to have great public schools, a fantastic university and a thriving downtown. With continued partnerships, we will work to bring high-paying jobs and attract more middle-class families to live and work in Valparaiso."
Murphy is a lifelong resident of Valparaiso, who graduated from Valparaiso High School and then graduated Indiana University before getting his MBA at Valparaiso University. He is the president of Valparaiso-based Jifco Products Inc.
"I am grateful to be able to call Valparaiso my family’s home, and I am excited to continue the great work Mayor (Jon) Costas has started and keep moving Valparaiso in the right direction," he said. "I have called Valparaiso home my entire life and want the next generation to choose our city as the place to live, work and raise a family."