Valparaiso mayoral candidates

Bill Durnell

Age: 44

Occupation: owner of Roots Organic Juice Cafe; owner of Vale City Technology consulting firm

Family: married, one son

Education: Purdue University, bachelor's degree in management

Resident of Valparaiso: 19 years

Political experience: none, but president of Central Neighborhood Association and member of the board of Valpo Next.

Website: billformayor.org

Deb Porter

Age: 60

Occupation: elementary music teacher in Portage Township Schools; teacher for more than 30 years; outgoing president of Portage Association of Teachers

Family: married, two children, two grandchildren

Education: Valparaiso University, bachelor's degree in fine arts and music education; Indiana University, master's degree in music technology.

Resident of Valparaiso: more than 25 years

Political experience: in first term on Valparaiso City Council; served on Porter County Library Board for one term

Website: debporterformayor.com