Valpo Fire offering class on masks and other coronavirus precautions
Valpo Fire offering class on masks and other coronavirus precautions

VALPARAISO — The Valparaiso Fire Department is offering a free presentation on the use of personal protective equipment to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.

The presentation will be held at 5 p.m. Thursday at the Greenhouse at Zao Island, 1050 Horse Prairie Ave. in Valparaiso.

The presentation will address who should wear masks, which masks to choose, everyday habits, ways of reducing the risk of COVID-19 infection and general questions, the department said.

Space is limited due to the need to social distance.

Free tickets are required and available at Evenbrite.com.

Concerned about COVID-19?

