Valpo Fire offering class on masks and other coronavirus precautions

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

VALPARAISO — The Valparaiso Fire Department is offering a free presentation on the use of personal protective equipment to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.

The presentation will be held at 5 p.m. Thursday at the Greenhouse at Zao Island, 1050 Horse Prairie Ave. in Valparaiso.

The presentation will address who should wear masks, which masks to choose, everyday habits, ways of reducing the risk of COVID-19 infection and general questions, the department said.

Space is limited due to the need to social distance.

Free tickets are required and available at Evenbrite.com.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.