Valpo gets funds for engineering another roundabout

VALPARAISO — Planning for another roundabout, this one at Lincolnway and Campbell Street, received a federal financial boost Monday during a special meeting of the city's Board of Public Works and Safety.
The board approved an agreement to receive $88,000 toward the cost of the preliminary engineering for the project. The city must pay $22,000 as its share. The agreement follows December's approval of a contract with American Structurepoint, the engineering consultant that will do the design. Total cost of the engineering will be $550,000, of which, the city must pay $110,000.
Chief Deputy Engineer Erik Hellmuth said the local share will be borne by the city's Redevelopment Commission. The remainder of the federal share is expected as soon as later this month.
The roundabout will be designed to accommodate a railroad underpass on Campbell, just south of the Franklin House. The underpass will connect the downtown to the planned redevelopment around the former ANCO site, where Journeyman Distillery is proposed. No timetable has been set for construction of either the roundabout or the underpass.
The board also approved applying for $1 million in state Community Crossing grant funds. The deadline for applying is Friday, but board member Bill Oeding said if the city doesn't receive money this time, it will be able to apply again later in the year. The city must match the million and plans to use the money to repave about six miles of roads, including Campbell from Northview Drive north to the city limits.
The engineering firm of Abonmarche previously was hired to rate the condition of the streets and determine which were in most need of repair. The six miles proposed for this year is about the same as was done last year with Community Crossing grant funds, Oeding said.
Hellmuth received approval from the board to close a section of Harrison Boulevard a couple of times over the next two weeks between Yellowstone Drive and Campbell for the installation of new storm sewers near the intersection with Del Vista Drive. The road will be closed to all but local traffic for a day next week and two days the following week.
The work is part of $1.1 million project to replace an 18-inch storm sewer with two new sewers 36 inches and 48 inches in diameter to channel stormwater in the Forest Park area and prevent the water from washing out the road next to the golf course. The project is slated to be complete around Memorial Day. Detours will be posted on Yellowstone to Lincolnway and to Campbell on the days of the closings.