Valpo gets funds for engineering another roundabout

VALPARAISO — Planning for another roundabout, this one at Lincolnway and Campbell Street, received a federal financial boost Monday during a special meeting of the city's Board of Public Works and Safety.

The board approved an agreement to receive $88,000 toward the cost of the preliminary engineering for the project. The city must pay $22,000 as its share. The agreement follows December's approval of a contract with American Structurepoint, the engineering consultant that will do the design. Total cost of the engineering will be $550,000, of which, the city must pay $110,000.

Chief Deputy Engineer Erik Hellmuth said the local share will be borne by the city's Redevelopment Commission. The remainder of the federal share is expected as soon as later this month.

The roundabout will be designed to accommodate a railroad underpass on Campbell, just south of the Franklin House. The underpass will connect the downtown to the planned redevelopment around the former ANCO site, where Journeyman Distillery is proposed. No timetable has been set for construction of either the roundabout or the underpass.