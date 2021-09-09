 Skip to main content
Valpo kicking off improvement work on several major roadways
Valpo kicking off improvement work on several major roadways

Valparaiso announced that after this weekend's Popcorn Fest, it will kick off an improvement project on four miles of its most heavily traveled roadways.

VALPARAISO — The city announced that after this weekend's Popcorn Fest, it will kick off an improvement project on four miles of its most heavily traveled roadways.

The project will target Calumet Avenue from Morgan Boulevard to Bullseye Lake Road; Roosevelt Road from LaPorte Avenue to Calumet Avenue; and Morgan Boulevard from Lincolnway to Calumet Avenue, the city said.

Work will include structural resurfacing aimed at extending the life of the roadway, pavement markings, curb repairs, and sidewalk repairs that will improve accessibility for the disabled.

Much of the work will take place during overnight hours and most of it should be done by Thanksgiving, the city said.

"This multi-mile project is an ambitious one that will improve travel for many and improve these main arteries for years to come,” Valparaiso Mayor Matt Murphy said.

The project amounts to a $2.6 million investment in the city, supported by a $1 million in Community Crossing grant money, the city said.

Murphy said the city is also undertaking neighborhood road, alley and sidewalk improvements. That list includes:

• Ade Avenue (Riley Road to cul-de-sac)

• Chicago Street (Lafayette Street to Napoleon Street)

• Emmett Court (William Drive to cul-de-sac)

• Napoleon Street (Jefferson Street to Chicago Street)

• Northview Drive (Clover Lane to 150 feet east of Clover Lane)

• Saddlebrook Crossing (cul-de-sac to Windsor Trail)

• Windsor Trail (cul-de-sac to Vale Park Road)

Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter

Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.

