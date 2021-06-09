Valpo Law grad finalist for judgeship on Indiana Court of Appeals

A Valparaiso University Law School graduate is a finalist to fill an upcoming vacancy on the 15-judge Indiana Court of Appeals.

The Indiana Judicial Nominating Commission on Tuesday recommended Marion Superior Judge Heather Welch to Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb for appointment to the appellate bench.

Welch, a Kokomo native, earned her law degree in 1994 at Valparaiso. She worked for the Indiana attorney general, Marion County prosecutor, in private practice, and as a court commissioner before being elected in 2006 to a judgeship in Indianapolis.

The commission also recommended to the governor Madison Circuit Judge Mark Dudley and Indianapolis attorney Derek Molter, who served as law clerk in 2007-08 for Judge Theresa Springmann of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Indiana.

Holcomb now has 60 days to select one of the three candidates to succeed retiring Judge James Kirsch in the 2nd Appellate District.

