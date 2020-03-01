Valpo library gets $500,000 grant for garden plaza project

VALPARAISO — A library is a place for minds to flourish and grow, so it is only fitting the Valparaiso branch of the Porter County Public Library System is creating a Garden Plaza to encourage great thoughts to soar.

The city and the library system announced the project to create a Learning Library Garden Plaza received a $500,000 grant from the state's Office of Community and Rural Affairs. The grant will go a long way toward funding the estimated $850,000 project, all of which is expected to be paid by donations.

"We are excited for the vast opportunities this new space will offer our library and community," PCPLS Director Jesse Butz said. "The library Garden Plaza will be a fun gathering place, and I'm excited to see how the community will be able to experience the library in a whole new way."

The garden will be located on the former Chase Bank property at 106 Jefferson St., directly across the street from the library. The PCPLS contributed $116,000 to buy the property and to help secure the grant, which was written by the city's Redevelopment Commission.