Valpo library gets $500,000 grant for garden plaza project

VALPARAISO — A library is a place for minds to flourish and grow, so it is only fitting the Valparaiso branch of the Porter County Public Library System is creating a Garden Plaza to encourage great thoughts to soar.
The city and the library system announced the project to create a Learning Library Garden Plaza received a $500,000 grant from the state's Office of Community and Rural Affairs. The grant will go a long way toward funding the estimated $850,000 project, all of which is expected to be paid by donations.
"We are excited for the vast opportunities this new space will offer our library and community," PCPLS Director Jesse Butz said. "The library Garden Plaza will be a fun gathering place, and I'm excited to see how the community will be able to experience the library in a whole new way."
The garden will be located on the former Chase Bank property at 106 Jefferson St., directly across the street from the library. The PCPLS contributed $116,000 to buy the property and to help secure the grant, which was written by the city's Redevelopment Commission.
Design of the garden still is being finalized, but it is intended to be a whimsical and engaging space for people to enjoy and to hold outdoor community meetings, events, library classes and more. The grant money will help pay for demolition of existing structures on the property and to prepare the land for such features as a reading chair tree carving, boulder outcropping, stone steppers and a pavilion with a shade structure.
Mayor Matt Murphy said, "One common characteristic of the best cities and most viable downtowns is a great public library. I am pleased the city was able to partner with the library system to help make the library even better. The new plaza will be an excellent complement to our thriving downtown, and I'm humbled to see so many local organization getting involved to help maximize the vision for this project."
The local architectural firm of Shive-Hattery was hired to design the garden with help from the landscape architects who designed the city's Central Park Plaza. The project is expected to go out for bids soon and be opened to the public before the end of the year.
"We want every person in the community to know they are a part of this library garden," Butz said. "In addition to the grant from OCRA, many local organizations have jumped on board to be part of the new project. The Valparaiso Rotary recently committed their Centennial Project to the Garden Plaza."
To learn more about available sponsorships and naming opportunities, contact Butz at 219-462-0524, ext. 35126 or jbutz@pcpls.org. Donations can be made at www.pccf.gives/libraryplaza.
The PCPLS also operates branches in Portage, South Haven, Kouts and Hebron. For more information on PCPLS, visit https://pcp;s.org.