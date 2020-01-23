Valpo mayor names new engineering director

VALPARAISO — Mayor Matt Murphy has announced another appointment to his administrative team, naming Michael Jabo engineering director.

Jabo, who spent the last 25 years as manager of the Northwest Indiana Division of DLZ, is replacing Adam McAlpine, who resigned to take a job with Porter County.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up

Jabo and DLZ have served as consultants on many projects for the city over the years, specializing in public infrastructure projects, including the roundabouts. He also worked as a consultant with the Indiana Transportation Department. A graduate of Purdue University with a degree in civil engineering, Jabo and his wife Cathy live in Liberty Township.

"We're so pleased to have Mike join the city's leadership team," Murphy said. "Adding his experience and camaraderie to our team will be invaluable."

Jabo said, "I'm excited to be a part of the new leadership team Valparaiso is putting together. Valparaiso has done wonderful things for its community, and I'm looking forward to contributing."

Jabo and his wife have three grown children and four grandchildren. He will start his new position Feb. 17.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0