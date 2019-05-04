VALPARAISO — Recognizing his service to improving the city's public spaces, outgoing Mayor Jon Costas has been recognized by the Valpo Parks Foundation.
Costas was awarded the Malasto Legends Award during the 11th Friends & Legends at the Butterfield Pavillion in Fairgrounds Park, after being moved due to rain. The award is the highest offered by the foundation
“As I've become older I've really come to realize how important community is,” the mayor said during his acceptance speech. “Being able to lead it is really a gift of grace, and I just really hope we'll always treasure it.”
Costas said the ceremony was “really where the legends are,” praising the hard work of other Valparaiso residents in working to improve the community.
“This is a city full of legends and you've all played a role,” he added.
During his 15 years as mayor, Costas oversaw a number of improvements to public land.
In 2007, 2.5 miles of pathways for biking and jogging were added to the city extending the Campbell pathway. A playground was built at Foundation Meadows Park and more recently, worked expand Central Park Plaza.
“Mayor Costas has presided over this extraordinary litany of park projects that have defined this community,” said Gus Olympidis, founder and CEO of Family Express Corp. and recipient of the legends award in 2015.“The downtown park has redefined our community. Mayor Costas has been helping and participating for some time.”
A number of others were recognized for their hard work for the parks as well. Valparaiso Clerk-Treasurer Sharon Swihart and City Administrator Bill Oeding were given the Legendary Friends award while Dr. Robert Behrend received the Community Champion Award.