Valpo mayor says disputed housing study will be released in 8 to 10 weeks

VALPARAISO — Mayor Matt Murphy said a residential market study underway remains a priority for him and will be released once it is complete.
"I've said before and I underscore that I am committed to this study initiative 100 percent," he said in a prepared statement. "It will be helpful to gain an even clearer picture of Valparaiso's housing stock and future needs."
Murphy expects the study to be completed and released within the next eight to 10 weeks.
The statement comes in the wake of news that Valparaiso City Councilman Robert Cotton filed a complaint Monday with the Indiana public access counselor, claiming city administrators are wrongly denying him access to the data that has come in so far as part of a $50,000 taxpayer-funded study.
"This study was not sought for the exclusive use of the mayor to initiate what is likely to be seen merely as a machination of partisan filtering," Cotton wrote to Public Access Counselor Luke H. Britt.
"Furthermore, this information begs for completely transparent treatment due to well documented dispositions of the elites and Mayor who generally oppose the notion greater amounts of quality affordable housing is needed," Cotton wrote.
Murphy blamed the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic with delaying the completion of the study.
"Further, Councilman Cotton has had many opportunities to share his concerns and questions with the City Council and the City of Valparaiso leadership team," the mayor said. "I was disheartened that Councilman Cotton chose to use his resources and time to reach out to a public access counselor and a number of reporters rather than to his fellow council members, the city leadership team or to myself.
"While the City of Valparaiso deeply values transparency, we also value professionalism," Murphy said.
Cotton, who is serving the first year of his second term on the City Council, said Wednesday morning he had made several attempts to communicate with city officials.
"I went to the administration," he said. "I asked patiently.
"While I don't object to the apparent executive desire to use the data for development of their vision or plan, I strenuously object to City Council members being excluded from having equal access to the raw unadulterated data," Cotton said earlier. "Data for which constituent taxpayers have already paid nearly $50,000.
"The basis of my complaint is premised upon the gold standard for what constitutes good governance," he said. "The belief that co-equal branches of the same government agency should, at minimum, have equal access to all related taxpayer paid study information. Including but not limited to the charge or request made of the consultant and all related data that has been tendered back to us."
According to documents provided by Cotton, Valparaiso City Attorney Patrick Lyp wrote to him Thursday confirming that Urban Planners, the group completing the study, has provided Valparaiso Planning/Transit Director Beth Shrader with some preliminary material.
But Lyp said such materials "falls under the category of documents a unit of government may withhold — specifically documents that are 'intra-agency or interagency advisory or deliberative material, including material developed by a private contractor under a contract with a public agency, that are expressions of opinion or are of a speculative nature, and that are communicated for the purpose of decision making.'"
The debate over affordable housing isn't new in Valparaiso.
Housing needs have been addressed by three separate efforts over the past several years, including a 2016 report that found that about one-third of households in Valparaiso are housing burdened, meaning they pay more than 30 percent of their household income on housing costs.
Heath Carter, former chairman of the city's human relations council, voiced frustration a couple of years ago that the issue has been addressed by three separate reports, but there had been no movement by the city to work on finding a solution.
A recent case of a local homeless man who was handed a tent and sleeping bag when seeking shelter shed new light on an affordable housing project in Valparaiso that's now tied up in a lawsuit.
