Valpo mayor says disputed housing study will be released in 8 to 10 weeks

Murphy blamed the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic with delaying the completion of the study.

"Further, Councilman Cotton has had many opportunities to share his concerns and questions with the City Council and the City of Valparaiso leadership team," the mayor said. "I was disheartened that Councilman Cotton chose to use his resources and time to reach out to a public access counselor and a number of reporters rather than to his fellow council members, the city leadership team or to myself.

"While the City of Valparaiso deeply values transparency, we also value professionalism," Murphy said.

Cotton, who is serving the first year of his second term on the City Council, said Wednesday morning he had made several attempts to communicate with city officials.

"I went to the administration," he said. "I asked patiently.

"While I don't object to the apparent executive desire to use the data for development of their vision or plan, I strenuously object to City Council members being excluded from having equal access to the raw unadulterated data," Cotton said earlier. "Data for which constituent taxpayers have already paid nearly $50,000.