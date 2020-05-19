Valpo Parks going ahead with adult, youth sports leagues; precautions in the works

VALPARAISO — The local park department is set to kick off its adult and youth sports leagues in another few weeks as the Region slowly reopens to a world changed by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
"We're working on specifics at this point as far as game play," said Dan Lukes, adult recreation director for the Valparaiso Parks and Recreation Department.
He planned to join other park officials from across the state later Tuesday morning on a conference call to discuss exactly how to safely proceed with team sports and group activities at a time when social distancing, protective masks and handwashing are being stressed to help curb the spread of the potentially deadly coronavirus.
The adult and youth league seasons are slated to get underway June 14, though Youth Recreation Director Lisa Hutton said that date marks the start of practice with competition to begin in July.
Registration is underway for adult softball and soccer, and youth softball, baseball and T-ball.
Planning for league safety is made a little easier in that all its activity is outside. Indoor volleyball does not come around until October, Hutton said.
Overall registration is coming in slower than past years, Lukes said, with the one exception being the coed leagues.
The adult and youth seasons are getting started a few weeks later than usual because of the governor's stay-at-home order and restrictions on social gatherings, according to park officials.
While the exact details of keeping participants safe have yet to be worked out, Lukes said one traditional practice has already been ruled out for this season — the post-game handshake.
Kyle Palinca
Clarisa Smith
Ryan Ruthrauff
Benjamin Sida
Suzanne J. Sankowski
The Wilks
Robert MacNeill
Casey Jankowski
Ricky Westerhoff
Zooey Yates
Ellie Gerstner
Megan Sterk
Don Wirick
Hunter Savka
Dylan Lenburg
Brian Brophy
Trey Girolimon
Milo Croll
Josh and AJ Graper
Adam Graper
Oley Newberry
Nicole Kman
Jim Baze
Adam and Stephanie Daniel
Dominic Jovanoski
Gallery
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.