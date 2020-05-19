Valpo Parks going ahead with adult, youth sports leagues; precautions in the works

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

VALPARAISO — The local park department is set to kick off its adult and youth sports leagues in another few weeks as the Region slowly reopens to a world changed by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

"We're working on specifics at this point as far as game play," said Dan Lukes, adult recreation director for the Valparaiso Parks and Recreation Department.

He planned to join other park officials from across the state later Tuesday morning on a conference call to discuss exactly how to safely proceed with team sports and group activities at a time when social distancing, protective masks and handwashing are being stressed to help curb the spread of the potentially deadly coronavirus.

The adult and youth league seasons are slated to get underway June 14, though Youth Recreation Director Lisa Hutton said that date marks the start of practice with competition to begin in July.

Registration is underway for adult softball and soccer, and youth softball, baseball and T-ball.

Planning for league safety is made a little easier in that all its activity is outside. Indoor volleyball does not come around until October, Hutton said.