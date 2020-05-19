You are the owner of this article.
Valpo Parks going ahead with adult, youth sports leagues; precautions in the works
Valplayso in Valparaiso

 Bob Kasarda, The Times

VALPARAISO — The local park department is set to kick off its adult and youth sports leagues in another few weeks as the Region slowly reopens to a world changed by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

"We're working on specifics at this point as far as game play," said Dan Lukes, adult recreation director for the Valparaiso Parks and Recreation Department.

He planned to join other park officials from across the state later Tuesday morning on a conference call to discuss exactly how to safely proceed with team sports and group activities at a time when social distancing, protective masks and handwashing are being stressed to help curb the spread of the potentially deadly coronavirus.

The adult and youth league seasons are slated to get underway June 14, though Youth Recreation Director Lisa Hutton said that date marks the start of practice with competition to begin in July.

Registration is underway for adult softball and soccer, and youth softball, baseball and T-ball.

Planning for league safety is made a little easier in that all its activity is outside. Indoor volleyball does not come around until October, Hutton said.

Overall registration is coming in slower than past years, Lukes said, with the one exception being the coed leagues.

The adult and youth seasons are getting started a few weeks later than usual because of the governor's stay-at-home order and restrictions on social gatherings, according to park officials.

While the exact details of keeping participants safe have yet to be worked out, Lukes said one traditional practice has already been ruled out for this season — the post-game handshake.

Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter

Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.

