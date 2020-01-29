Valpo police chief plans to tap confiscated drug money to equip force

VALPARAISO — Police Chief Jeffrey Balon hopes to use money confiscated during drug arrests to provide the force with new equipment, including a motorcycle and two electric bicycles.

The City Council is expected to vote at its Feb. 10 meeting on the chief's proposal to use $15,000 from the Police Department's Forfeitures and Seized Assets Fund for the bicycles, the motorcycle and outreach materials to deal with the problems of drugs and the dangers of social media. The funds come from money confiscated during arrests.

Balon told the council at its meeting Monday the bicycles, which cost about $4,000 each, will extend the range of the bike patrol officers, who are limited to the downtown and its fringes now. The electric bikes have a range of 50 miles and have a top speed of 30 mph.

That will enable the officers to reach all the city parks and trails.

"They have an advantage as an engagement vehicle with the public," he said. "We have a culture where cyclists welcome the bike officers."

The city has about a dozen regular bikes for officers, and Balon said, if the electric ones prove beneficial, some of the regular bikes might be replaced with more electrics.