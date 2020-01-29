Valpo police chief plans to tap confiscated drug money to equip force

VALPARAISO — Police Chief Jeffrey Balon hopes to use money confiscated during drug arrests to provide the force with new equipment, including a motorcycle and two electric bicycles.
The City Council is expected to vote at its Feb. 10 meeting on the chief's proposal to use $15,000 from the Police Department's Forfeitures and Seized Assets Fund for the bicycles, the motorcycle and outreach materials to deal with the problems of drugs and the dangers of social media. The funds come from money confiscated during arrests.
Balon told the council at its meeting Monday the bicycles, which cost about $4,000 each, will extend the range of the bike patrol officers, who are limited to the downtown and its fringes now. The electric bikes have a range of 50 miles and have a top speed of 30 mph.
That will enable the officers to reach all the city parks and trails.
"They have an advantage as an engagement vehicle with the public," he said. "We have a culture where cyclists welcome the bike officers."
The city has about a dozen regular bikes for officers, and Balon said, if the electric ones prove beneficial, some of the regular bikes might be replaced with more electrics.
Balon said the bicycles and the motorcycle also will be helpful for the outreach efforts because bike patrol officers are a magnet for public attention, drawing both youngsters and adults. That gives the officers a chance to educate then on the dangers of drugs and warn them about potential problems with social media. They can also talk to parents about things to watch for.
The motorcycle will be the city's first, and Balon said he has two officers already trained to use it. The motorcycle will be leased for $4,500, including the cost to equip it with a siren, lights and other police paraphernalia. In addition to being a patrol vehicle, it will become a regular at festivals and parades because of its audience appeal.
Balon is planning a couple of new programs to reach the public. He's working with the Fire Chief Chad Dutz to create a partnership for a drug amnesty program that will allow people to turn in drugs and paraphernalia at the fire department without fear of arrest. The departments would then work with the resources available in the community to get help for the person. About $1,000 of the fund would be used for materials.
Another new program Balon plans to start is Social Media Awareness, Responsibility and Training. He said the department has no programs now to deal with the threats found on social media.