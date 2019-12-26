VALPARAISO — The legal dispute stemming from a relationship gone sour among Chicago news anchor Rafer Weigel and two women, including one from Valparaiso, will spill into the new year.
A Jan. 15 hearing is scheduled for another attempt by Kathy Browne, 50, of Virginia, to undo a protective order filed against her by the Valparaiso woman, whom The Times is not identifying because she's listed as a victim in a related criminal case.
Browne is arguing the court lacked personal jurisdiction over her because she was never given proper notice of an Oct. 17 hearing on the protective order, according to court documents and her attorney Ken Elwood.
A Valparaiso police officer claims he contacted Browne by phone about the protective order and hearing, but that approach does not qualify with state trial rules, according to Browne's motion.
An attempt was also made to reach Browne by mail, but there was no authorized recipient available and the notice was returned, the motion reads.
The court order in question prohibits Browne from contacting and harassing the Valparaiso woman or her family, according to court documents
Attorney Anna Hearn, who represents the Valparaiso woman in the case, argues Browne was aware of the Oct. 17 hearing.
The Valparaiso police officer contacted Browne in late September by phone, explained the protective order and she acknowledged understanding what was happening, Hearn wrote in her response.
Browne failed to show for the Oct. 17 hearing and failed to seek a continuance, according to Hearn.
Hearn argued there is additional evidence that Browne was aware of the hearing.
Browne was charged criminally in the case with a misdemeanor count of distribution of an intimate image based on allegations she obtained explicit photographs, which the Valparaiso woman had sent to Weigel. Browne is charged with sending the images to the local woman along with threats of providing the photos to her children's school, Porter County court records state.
Browne provided the photographs to the local woman at the local woman's request and not as a threat, Elwood said.
The local woman obtained protective orders against Browne and Weigel, the latter of which came after several hours of highly salacious and heated testimony drawn out over two days.
The Valparaiso woman said her summer affair with Weigel ended after she learned he was also seeing someone else. Shortly after, she began receiving emails from Browne that included the explicit photos she sent to Weigel and threats of Browne sending the photos to the schools attended by the local woman's children, according to court records.
Weigel, who was suspended from Chicago Fox 32 in the wake of the allegations, has argued he had nothing to do with the Browne sending the photos to the woman and never threatened the local woman.
Weigel had obtained his own protective order against the Valparaiso woman in Cook County, Illinois, on behalf of himself and two others.
