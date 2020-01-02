New Porter County Circuit Court Judge Mary DeBoer has a laugh as she jokes she's held her position for less than 12 hours on Wednesday prior to swearing-in ceremonies for Mayor Matt Murphy and new City Council members.
Valparaiso Mayor Matt Murphy, left, shakes hands with Porter County Circuit Court Judge Mary DeBoer, right, while Matt's wife, Polly, looks on on Wednesday in the City Council Chambers.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Valparaiso Mayor Matt Murphy briefly claps during his inaugural address on Wednesday in City Hall.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Valparaiso Mayor Matt Murphy watches from the dais as outgoing Mayor Jon Costas makes remarks on Wednesday in the City Council Chambers.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Outgoing Valparaiso Mayor Jon Costas, left, shares words with incoming Mayor Matt Murphy prior to his swearing-in on Wednesday in the Valparaiso City Council Chambers.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Valparaiso Mayor Matt Murphy gives his inaugural address to the audience on Wednesday in the City Council Chambers.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Valparaiso Mayor Matt Murphy, right, shakes hands with members of the public who gathered in the City Council Chambers for his swearing-in ceremony on Wednesday.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Outgoing Valparaiso Mayor Jon Costas, right, passes the podium over to incoming Mayor Matt Murphy on Wednesday prior to his swearing-in ceremony.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Valparaiso Mayor Matt Murphy delivers his inaugural address on Wednesday at City Hall.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Polly Murphy, right, and her son, Jack, 7, listen as Mayor Matt Murphy gives his inaugural address on Wednesday in the City Council Chambers.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Valparaiso Matt Murphy delivers his inaugural address on Wednesday in the City Council Chambers.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Mayor Matt Murphy has a laugh as outgoing Mayor Jon Costas makes remarks on Wednesday at Valparaiso City Hall.
Kale Wilk, The Times
New Porter County Circuit Court Judge Mary DeBoer has a laugh as she jokes she's held her position for less than 12 hours on Wednesday prior to swearing-in ceremonies for Mayor Matt Murphy and new City Council members.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Valparaiso Mayor Matt Murphy speaks after being sworn-in on Wednesday in the Valparaiso City Council Chambers.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Polly Murphy, right, hugs her husband, Valparaiso Mayor Matt Murphy, after his swearing-in on Wednesday in the City Council Chambers.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Valparaiso Matt Murphy bows his head as the benediction is delivered Wednesday at the swearing-in ceremony for him and other city council members.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Mayor Matt Murphy places his signature on his oath of office document on Wednesday in the City Council Chambers.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Outgoing Valparaiso Mayor Jon Costas, left, speaks with incoming Mayor Matt Murphy prior to his swearing-in on Wednesday at Valparaiso City Hall.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Valparaiso Mayor Matt Murphy, left, is sworn-in by Porter County Circuit Court Judge Mary DeBoer, right, while Matt's wife, Polly, looks on on Wednesday in the City Council Chambers.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Valparaiso Mayor Matt Murphy, right, shakes hands with members of the public Wednesday that gathered for the swearing-in ceremonies for Valparaiso City Council members on Wednesday.
Kale Wilk, The Times
The audience listens as Mayor Matt Murphy, right, delivers his inaugural address on Wednesday in the City Council Chambers.
VALPARAISO — With the start of the new year, the city government welcomed six new people, a new mayor, new clerk-treasurer and four new council members among the nine taking the oath of office Wednesday, so it was only fitting they were sworn in by a new Porter County judge.
A standing-room-only crowd of family, friends and supporters filled the council chambers at the newly renovated city hall to cheer on the new administration of Mayor Matt Murphy. Retiring Mayor Jon Costas served as the master of the ceremonies, and Porter County Circuit Court Judge Mary DeBoer did the "repeat-after-me" honors for the nine.
For DeBoer, it was her first official act since taking office 10 hours and 51 minutes earlier.
"I'm doing the county thing," she said, "but we'll be working together."
The others taking the oaths of office included newly-elected Clerk-Treasurer Holly Taylor, taking over for Sharon Swihart, who served for 37 years; and council members George Douglas, at-large; Evan Costas, at-large; Diana Reed, District 1; Robert Cotton, District 2; Casey Schmidt, District 3; Jack Pupillo, District 4; and Peter Anderson, District 5. Evan Costas, Schmidt, Pupillo and Anderson are all serving their first term.
Jon Costas introduced himself as "an average citizen," stepping down after 16 years as mayor. He said he slept very well Tuesday night, adding "I didn't even care if it snowed overnight."
Costas departed with the words of advice he offered during his state of the city address early last year, saying the three important facets of a successful administration are the people, the culture and the vision. The people referred to both the citizens, whom he said should continue to be given every opportunity to be heard and to whom the administration should listen, and the administrative team, whom he said are hired as a result of finding the best people for the job and not because of political patronage.
The culture he said, is the values the administration chooses to follow during its term in office and which he called the DNA that holds them together. On vision, Costas said his administration put together four strategic plans during his 16 years, and they stuck to those plans despite people wanting to go off in other directions.
Costas introduced Murphy saying Murphy had been a part of the administration from the beginning in several capacities and assured him, if he needed any help, he had the former mayor's number.
We can't do it without you. Support local journalism with our BEST DEAL EVER!
Murphy said the upcoming goals will include strengthening the neighborhoods, bringing good-paying jobs to the city and improving the quality of life so the city remains a place where they all want to live.
"We are here to represent all the community," he said, explaining that includes those who support the administration and those who don't, those who attend the meetings or speak out and those who don't. He then joked in reference to the ongoing criticism by some, "and those who like roundabouts and those who don't."
He planned to spend the holiday with his family and watch football. He also planned to be at work bright and early Thursday to meet with his staff and beginning meetings with department heads to get a more in-depth explanation of the projects they are involved in. He's also continuing to interview candidates for positions and plans to announce his new city administrator and the redevelopment commission director on Monday.
The current city administrator, Bill Oeding, and redevelopment commission director, Stu Summers, are retiring but will remain as consultants during the transition. Murphy also has to hire an administrative assistant, public works director and an economic development director. Patrick Lyp, who has served as economic development director, is the new city attorney. Nate McGinley, who was public works director, will take over the utilities department.
Police Chief Jeffrey Balon, Fire Chief Chad Dutz and Parks Director John Seibert will continue in those jobs.
"The city is in great shape, so I'm really walking into a great environment," Murphy said. "Leaving the city better than I found it will be a real challenge."
Duane Parry sworn in as Michigan City mayor
Sue Lynch, new Portage Mayor sworn into office
Sue Lynch, new Portage Mayor sworn into office
Sue Lynch, new Portage Mayor sworn into office
Sue Lynch, new Portage Mayor sworn into office
Sue Lynch, new Portage Mayor sworn into office
Sue Lynch, new Portage Mayor sworn into office
Sue Lynch, new Portage Mayor sworn into office
Sue Lynch, new Portage Mayor sworn into office
Sue Lynch, new Portage Mayor sworn into office
Sue Lynch, new Portage Mayor sworn into office
Sue Lynch, new Portage Mayor sworn into office
Sue Lynch, new Portage Mayor sworn into office
Sue Lynch, new Portage Mayor sworn into office
Sue Lynch, new Portage Mayor sworn into office
Valparaiso City Council Members and Mayor Sworn-In
Valparaiso City Council Members and Mayor Sworn-In
Valparaiso City Council Members and Mayor Sworn-In
Valparaiso City Council Members and Mayor Sworn-In
Valparaiso City Council Members and Mayor Sworn-In
Valparaiso City Council Members and Mayor Sworn-In
Valparaiso City Council Members and Mayor Sworn-In
Valparaiso City Council Members and Mayor Sworn-In
Valparaiso City Council Members and Mayor Sworn-In
Valparaiso City Council Members and Mayor Sworn-In
Valparaiso City Council Members and Mayor Sworn-In
Valparaiso City Council Members and Mayor Sworn-In
Valparaiso City Council Members and Mayor Sworn-In
Valparaiso City Council Members and Mayor Sworn-In
Valparaiso City Council Members and Mayor Sworn-In
Valparaiso City Council Members and Mayor Sworn-In
Valparaiso City Council Members and Mayor Sworn-In
Valparaiso City Council Members and Mayor Sworn-In
Valparaiso City Council Members and Mayor Sworn-In
Valparaiso City Council Members and Mayor Sworn-In
Valparaiso City Council Members and Mayor Sworn-In
Valparaiso City Council Members and Mayor Sworn-In
Valparaiso City Council Members and Mayor Sworn-In
Valparaiso City Council Members and Mayor Sworn-In
Valparaiso City Council Members and Mayor Sworn-In
Valparaiso City Council Members and Mayor Sworn-In
Valparaiso City Council Members and Mayor Sworn-In
Valparaiso City Council Members and Mayor Sworn-In
Valparaiso City Council Members and Mayor Sworn-In
Valparaiso City Council Members and Mayor Sworn-In
Valparaiso City Council Members and Mayor Sworn-In
Valparaiso City Council Members and Mayor Sworn-In
Valparaiso City Council Members and Mayor Sworn-In
Valparaiso City Council Members and Mayor Sworn-In
Valparaiso City Council Members and Mayor Sworn-In
Valparaiso City Council Members and Mayor Sworn-In
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.