Valpo safety forces secure kits to help those with autism

VALPARAISO — Beginning this month, the city's emergency responders will have one more tool to help them serve the public better: Sensory Kits to help them interact with people with autism spectrum disorder.

Fire Chief Chad Dutz got the idea from a community in Ohio, and he and Police Chief Jeffrey Balon teamed up to apply for help from the Rotary Satellite Club in putting the kits together. The club was formed about 18 months ago and is made up of about 20 young professionals interested in doing volunteer projects for nonprofits in the community, club President Lauren Orchard said.

The club received about 13 applications for the volunteers' help, and Orchard said the Sensory Kits were an easy choice for the club to do as part of its "Happy to Help Hour." The $1,500 cost of the project is being split by the two departments. The bags contain noise-reducing earmuffs, stress balls, a dry eraser board and handheld Fidget toys.

The kits' contents are designed to block out noise, keep hands busy and assist responders in communicating with those with autism in an emergency. A kit will be provided for all 50 police cars, and the rest will be spread among the Valparaiso Fire Department's vehicles.

