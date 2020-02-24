Valpo seeks food vendors for upcoming events

VALPARAISO — The city has a lot of events planned for the year ahead, and, if you are a food vendor, the Valparaiso Events office wants to talk to you.
"We're fortunate to have excellent event space at the Central Park Plaza, including covered spots beneath the William E. Urschel Pavilion," Tine St. Aubin, executive director of Valparaiso Events, said. "It's going to be an exciting year, and we welcome vendors and visitors to be part of the fun."
Valparaiso Events is a nonprofit organization that puts together 12 different events totaling more than 100 days of fun activities each year. Among the events for which the organization is seeking food vendors are:
• Valparaiso Wine Festival. Held from 5-8 p.m. July 18, the organization is looking for two food vendors to create a light menu that goes well with wine for about 1,250 people.
• Second Annual Valparaiso Popcorn Festival Food Truck Rally. Held from 5-8 p.m. Sept. 11, the rally features food trucks and musical entertainment to kick off the Popcorn Festival weekend. The organization is looking for food trucks and trailers that can provide a variety of interesting street food for visitors.
• Eleventh Annual Valpo Brewfest. This event is planned for noon to 4:30 p.m. on Sept. 26. About 3,400 people are expected to attend, and the organization is looking for three general admission food vendors and one VIP food vendor who can offer easy-to-carry items to go with the beer.
• A new event is the Octoberfest from 1-5 p.m. Oct. 10. With attendance estimated to be about 2,000, the organization is seeking four vendors offering mainly German food items and things that will go well with beer.
All vendors are required to adhere to health department rules and obtain all the proper permits. Vendors must also have soda and water available for purchase. Details on fees, applications and deadlines can be found at www.valparaisoevents.com/applications or call 219-464-8332. You can also email info@valparaisoevents.com for information.
For information on upcoming events, sponsorship opportunities and memberships or to sign up for ticket sale alerts, go to valparaisoevents.com.