Valpo slowly reopening golf courses following COVID-19 shutdowns

"We will have staff on site," he said of the oversight.

The two courses were closed March 24 to comply with the governor's stay-at-home order, he said. While that order remains in effect through at least May 1, Nuppnau said that order allows for outdoor recreation and the city feels it can reopen the local courses safely in phases and with minimal staffing.

"At this point, we feel we are ready to do so," he said.

While golf courses are exempt from restrictions in Indiana because they are considered an outdoor recreational activity, the governors of Illinois and Michigan took a different view of golf courses and ordered them to closed to the public. The difference has reportedly driven golfers from Illinois to Indiana, causing concern among some Hoosiers that players could be contributing to the disease's spread.

A survey released last week by the National Parks and Recreation Association found that 65% of municipal golf courses across the country shut down in compliance with shelter-in-place orders, according to the local park department.

While the city's courses were closed these past four weeks, a few golfers still found their way out to play at the sites, Nuppnau said. The city attempted to curb that when the weather became nicer by closing the parking lots.