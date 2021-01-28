Valpo student housing to be converted for workers

VALPARAISO — The city is working to turn two apartment buildings now used for Valparaiso University students into affordable housing, Mayor Matt Murphy said.
Murphy, in his annual State of the City address, said the city is working with the owners of the four Uptown East buildings on East Lincolnway to convert the buildings as part of the city’s Valpo Works program.
Tenants of the 119 apartments would be workers whose household income is 50% to 70% of the area’s median, Murphy said.
“The owners of Uptown intend to invest more than $3 million in this conversion,” Murphy said.
The Valpo Chamber and Valparaiso Economic Development Corp., both housed next door to City Hall, have agreed to help spread the word to local businesses, he said.
The city is weeks away from releasing a citywide residential market study that evaluates existing housing stock in the city and anticipating housing needs in the future, Murphy said.
The mayor’s speech was part of the Valpo Chamber’s annual meeting, held online this year as a result of the pandemic.
The pandemic was acknowledged extensively in the speech.
Center Township alone has had 4,000 cases and more than 90 deaths, Murphy noted in the prerecorded speech.
“At many points, it has felt like we were driving through fog in these past months, our destination barely visible, but we proceeded with caution,” Murphy said, but the fog is clearing.
“Our standing together, even remotely, is what has led Valparaiso through this pandemic,” he said.
Businesses have been heavily affected by the pandemic and efforts to limit the spread of COVID-19.
“We know that some of these businesses will not survive,” Murphy said. “We saw events canceled — funerals, weddings, the Valparaiso Popcorn Festival that we have celebrated for 41 years straight."
Murphy credited Valparaiso's schools for offering in-person classes throughout the year. And the mayor credited the Valparaiso Parks and Recreation Department with continuing to hold youth sports and other activities, but in a safe way to accommodate social distancing.
Valpo Parks is planning a new skate park, based on community input, and is working on a new master plan.
Youth sports facilities will be a significant part of that plan, Murphy said.
The city is working on a strategic plan as well, with extensive community input.
In 2020, the city’s public works and utilities departments were merged to create a city services department.
“You now know when your leaves will be picked up, and you can look at priorities for snowplows on a map,” Murphy said. Residents can expect other improvements soon.
The city paved more than 11.5 miles of roadway in 2020, a record for the city. A state Community Crossings grant for 2021 will help pay for infrastructure improvements along Eisenhower Avenue, including sidewalks where none exist yet.
“2021 promises to be a year when Valparaiso will continue to shine,” Murphy said.