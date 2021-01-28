Valpo student housing to be converted for workers

VALPARAISO — The city is working to turn two apartment buildings now used for Valparaiso University students into affordable housing, Mayor Matt Murphy said.

Murphy, in his annual State of the City address, said the city is working with the owners of the four Uptown East buildings on East Lincolnway to convert the buildings as part of the city’s Valpo Works program.

Tenants of the 119 apartments would be workers whose household income is 50% to 70% of the area’s median, Murphy said.

“The owners of Uptown intend to invest more than $3 million in this conversion,” Murphy said.

The Valpo Chamber and Valparaiso Economic Development Corp., both housed next door to City Hall, have agreed to help spread the word to local businesses, he said.

The city is weeks away from releasing a citywide residential market study that evaluates existing housing stock in the city and anticipating housing needs in the future, Murphy said.

The mayor’s speech was part of the Valpo Chamber’s annual meeting, held online this year as a result of the pandemic.

The pandemic was acknowledged extensively in the speech.