Valpo suspends utility shutoffs, adds food pickup parking to cope with COVID-19 pandemic

VALPARAISO — The city of Valparaiso has suspended municipal utility shutoffs and will not assess late fees as part of a wider plan to help residents and businesses cope with the expanding COVID-19 pandemic.
The city is also suspending downtown parking enforcement and has created 30 additional designated parking spaces for 15-minute carry-out and pick-up customers to encourage ordering from city restaurants, according to Mayor Matt Murphy.
"We’re very aware of the hardship that social distancing and business constrictions are having on our community," he said. "We’re working collectively to do all we can to assist."
"We appreciate all of the collaboration we're seeing in our city and encourage people to continue positive habits, checking in on neighbors, and respecting necessary restrictions," Murphy said.
All city-owned buildings are now closed to the public, with the exception of city hall, he said. City hall is open 8 a.m. to noon daily by appointment only. To make an appointment, call 129-462-1161 or email the department you wish to visit. Email addresses are available at Valpo.us.
City services, including public safety, utilities, trash and recycling pickup, will continue uninterrupted.
The city strongly discourages the use of city playgrounds.
"We will continue to keep you informed and work to maintain city services throughout this worldwide pandemic," Murphy said. "We’re proud of our community and our resilience. Please continue to reach out as needed."