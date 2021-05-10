Valpo toasts Journeyman Distillery zoning

VALPARAISO — Plans for Journeyman Distillery are still fluid, but the zoning ordinance for it received enthusiastic approval by the City Council.
On Monday, before the council’s approval that night, the calculations on the number of parking spaces needed were revised based on a change in the plans for use of the former Anco plant.
“We’re still in the development stages of design,” said attorney Todd Leeth, representing Anco Revitalization LLC. The square footage of specific uses inside the building affects the parking requirements.
The city’s biggest concern about the development was the number of parking spaces needed, Leeth noted.
Councilman Robert Cotton, D-2nd, asked how parking will be affected when housing is added in that area.
The city's Redevelopment Commission, which selected Journeyman Distillery to be the anchor of the redevelopment of that site, envisions housing to be added in a later stage of redevelopment. Indianapolis-based Flaherty & Collins Properties was selected by the RDC in 2018 for its $78 million proposal, which didn’t include the cost of Journeyman Distillery, at that location.
“Parking will be addressed as my client’s success is dependent on that,” Leeth said.
City Planning Director Beth Shrader said the city wants to ensure sufficient parking but not so much that the land isn’t used to its highest and best potential. “The idea is we always have enough parking” for the uses at that time, she said.
The developer is planning to reuse an old factory building that has been vacant for decades. But there is other land not included in the planned unit development across the street, Leeth noted.
The Redevelopment Commission bought homes across the street and razed them before selling that land to the developer. That land is available for parking as needed, he said.
The redevelopment has drawn considerable interest in the community.
Valpo Chamber President Rex Richards sent a letter endorsing the project earlier this year at the direction of his board of directors.
“I can’t express enough the magnitude of this project” for bringing thousands of people to Valparaiso, Richards said Monday. “It will be a tremendous asset as a destination facility in our community.”
Richards, Leeth and council President George Douglas, R-at large, praised the planning and engineering staff for their work on the project.
“This type of zoning development is very, very complicated and comprehensive,” Richards said.
“It’s really been all hands on deck to get everything reviewed thoroughly,” Leeth said.
Journeyman Distillery owner Bill Welter has said the distillery could be operational by late fall 2022. The project will require subsequent approvals by the city for various aspects of the development.