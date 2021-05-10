Valpo toasts Journeyman Distillery zoning

VALPARAISO — Plans for Journeyman Distillery are still fluid, but the zoning ordinance for it received enthusiastic approval by the City Council.

On Monday, before the council’s approval that night, the calculations on the number of parking spaces needed were revised based on a change in the plans for use of the former Anco plant.

“We’re still in the development stages of design,” said attorney Todd Leeth, representing Anco Revitalization LLC. The square footage of specific uses inside the building affects the parking requirements.

The city’s biggest concern about the development was the number of parking spaces needed, Leeth noted.

Councilman Robert Cotton, D-2nd, asked how parking will be affected when housing is added in that area.

The city's Redevelopment Commission, which selected Journeyman Distillery to be the anchor of the redevelopment of that site, envisions housing to be added in a later stage of redevelopment. Indianapolis-based Flaherty & Collins Properties was selected by the RDC in 2018 for its $78 million proposal, which didn’t include the cost of Journeyman Distillery, at that location.

“Parking will be addressed as my client’s success is dependent on that,” Leeth said.