KOUTS — Karyl Van Dyke has been named Pleasant Township trustee following the resignation of Trustee Jean Oehlman.
Van Dyke, who is on the ballot in the November election, is unopposed.
Oehlman cited personal and health reasons for her resignation, effective Aug. 6, Porter County Republican Party Chairman Michael Simpson said.
Van Dyke defeated Oehlman, 352-194, in the May 8 primary election.
Oehlman was trustee for more than 20 years.
“Her years of service and exceptionalism will be missed,” Simpson said.
“She enjoyed her time as trustee, working with the citizens in Pleasant Township, and is proud of all that has been accomplished to make Pleasant Township a great place to live, work and raise a family,” he said.
A caucus of precinct committeemen serving Pleasant Township was held Thursday night at Kouts Town Hall to choose Oehlman’s replacement.
“We look forward to Van Dyke’s leadership and continuing to make Pleasant Township a great community,” Simpson said.