Vast field of candidates file for Indiana's primary election ballot

Northwest Indiana voters will have no shortage of candidates among which to choose this year's Democratic and Republican nominees for federal, state and county offices.
Candidate filing for Indiana's May 5 primary election closed at noon Friday. The final candidate list is loaded with names known and unknown.
For example, a whopping 20 men and women of both political parties have put themselves forward as a potential successor to the Region's longtime U.S. Rep. Pete Visclosky, D-Gary, who is retiring after 36 years in Congress.
Fourteen Democrats are competing for the party's U.S. House nomination, including the mayor of Hammond, the North Township trustee, a Munster state representative, several attorneys, former local leaders, and numerous candidates making their first run for elected office.
The primary winner then will face at the Nov. 3 general election one of the six Republicans who are seeking the GOP congressional nomination, despite Republicans never once winning the 1st House District since it was centered on Northwest Indiana in the 1930s.
Nine Democrats also have filed to compete in Indiana's presidential primary, including former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, the first Hoosier to be listed as a presidential candidate on his home state's ballot since Democratic Gov. Roger Branigin in 1968.
The field is considerably slimmer on the Republican side, where President Donald Trump only is being challenged for renomination in Indiana by former Massachusetts Gov. Bill Weld.
In contrast to those contests, the primary races for Indiana governor appear to already be over, since Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb and Democratic former State Health Commissioner Dr. Woody Myers are the sole candidates who appear to have filed enough signatures to run.
Republican Brian Roth did sign up to challenge Holcomb. However, Roth reportedly failed to collect the required 500 petition signatures from each of Indiana's nine congressional districts to qualify for the ballot.
Voter choices again become plentiful down each party's ballot with various contested primaries in Lake and Porter counties for state senator and state representative.
In addition, Lake County Democrats must select among seven candidates for county recorder, five candidates for county coroner, and four candidates for the county commissioner serving the northwest portion of the county.
Porter County Republicans, meanwhile, have contested primaries on the ballot for two county commissioner districts and the judgeship of Porter Superior Court 1.
Under state law, individuals who filed to run for office prior to the deadline have until noon Monday to voluntarily withdraw from the ballot. Anticipated challenges to candidate eligibility are set to be decided by election officials later this month.
In the meantime, here are the candidates who have filed paperwork to appear on Northwest Indiana primary election ballots:
President of the United States — Democratic Party
Joseph R. Biden
Michael R. Bloomberg
Pete Buttigieg
Tulsi Gabbard
Amy Klobuchar
Bernie Sanders
Tom Steyer
Elizabeth Ann Warren
Andrew Yang
President of the United States — Republican Party
Donald J. Trump
Bill Weld
Indiana Governor — Democratic
Woodrow (Woody) Myers
Indiana Governor — Republican
Eric Holcomb
Brian D. Roth
U.S. House District 1 — Democratic
Melissa A. Borom
Carrie Castro
Scott Costello
Antonio (Tony) Daggett Sr.
Ryan Farrar
Sabrina Haake
John Henry Hall
Jim Harper
Thomas M. McDermott Jr.
Wendell Mosby
Frank J. Mrvan
Mara Candelaria Reardon
Jayson Reeves
Andrew Sylwestrowicz
U.S. House District 1 — Republican
Dion Bergeron
Mont Handley
Spencer T. Lemmons
Mark Leyva
William F. (Bill) Powers
Delano M. Scaife
Indiana Senate District 2 — Democratic
Lonnie Randolph
Indiana Senate District 3 — Democratic
Eddie D. Melton
Darren L. Washington
Indiana Senate District 5 — Democratic
Luke Bohm
Indiana Senate District 5 — Republican
Ed Charbonneau
Indiana Senate District 8 — Republican
Mike Bohacek
Indiana House District 1 — Democratic
Anthony Higgs
Carolyn B. Jackson
Indiana House District 2 — Democratic
Earl L. Harris Jr.
Indiana House District 3 — Democratic
Ragen Hatcher
Jessica Renslow
Indiana House District 4 — Democratic
Ben Blohm
Debora (Deb) Porter
Indiana House District 4 — Republican
Sara Blohm
Ed Soliday
Indiana House District 9 — Democratic
Patricia A. (Pat) Boy
Indiana House District 10 — Democratic
Charles (Chuck) Moseley
Indiana House District 11 — Republican
Michael J. Aylesworth
Indiana House District 12 — Democratic
Mike Andrade
Brandon Dothager
Mike (Mad Mac) McInerney
Indiana House District 12 — Republican
Tom Wichlinski
Indiana House District 14 — Democratic
Vernon G. Smith
Indiana House District 15 — Democratic
Chris Chyung
Indiana House District 15 — Republican
Hal Slager
Indiana House District 16 — Democratic
Michael A. Lovely
Indiana House District 16 — Republican
Douglas L. Gutwein
Indiana House District 19 — Democratic
Lisa Beck
Indiana House District 19 — Republican
Julie Olthoff
Indiana House District 20 — Democratic
Tim Gust
Indiana House District 20 — Republican
Jim Pressel
Lake County Recorder — Democratic
Merrilee Frey
Louie (Baby Lou) Gonzalez
Glenn I. Johnson
John W. Johnson
Regina (Gina) Pimentel
Eric Sera
Glenn Stubbs
Lake County Recorder — Republican
Rose Hejl
Lake County Coroner — Democratic
Clayton Frey
Perry Jackson Jr.
E.C. (Louis) Kavourinos
Terri McNary
David J. Pastrick
Lake County Surveyor — Democratic
Bill Emerson Jr.
Lake County Commissioner District 2 — Democratic
Gerry J. Scheub
Lake County Commissioner District 2 — Republican
Jerry Tippy
Lake County Commissioner District 3 — Democratic
Liliana Cruz
Lourdes Munoz-Hicks
Jesus Luis Ortiz
Michael C. Repay
Porter County Commissioner District 1 — Democratic
Laura Shurr Blaney
Porter County Commissioner District 1 — Republican
Fred Martin
Harvey Nix
Porter County Commissioner District 3 — Republican
Jim Biggs
Jeff Larson
Porter County Council At-Large (3 seats) — Democratic
Kevin Cornett
Sylvia Graham
Susie Talevski
Dan L. Whitten
Porter County Council At-Large (3 seats) — Republican
Andy Bozak
Mike Brickner
Craig Kenworthy
Porter County Treasurer — Democratic
Michelle Clancy
Porter County Surveyor — Democratic
Kevin D. Breitzke
Porter Circuit Court Judge — Democratic
Mitch Peters
Porter Circuit Court Judge — Republican
Mary DeBoer
Porter Superior Court 1 Judge — Democratic
Matt Soliday
Porter Superior Court 1 Judge — Republican
Mike Fish
Frank A. Jury
Katrina Spence Smock
Porter Superior Court 4 Judge — Democratic
David L. Chidester
Porter Superior Court 4 Judge — Republican
Christopher A. Buckley