Vast field of candidates file for Indiana's primary election ballot

The field is considerably slimmer on the Republican side, where President Donald Trump only is being challenged for renomination in Indiana by former Massachusetts Gov. Bill Weld.

In contrast to those contests, the primary races for Indiana governor appear to already be over, since Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb and Democratic former State Health Commissioner Dr. Woody Myers are the sole candidates who appear to have filed enough signatures to run.

Republican Brian Roth did sign up to challenge Holcomb. However, Roth reportedly failed to collect the required 500 petition signatures from each of Indiana's nine congressional districts to qualify for the ballot.

Voter choices again become plentiful down each party's ballot with various contested primaries in Lake and Porter counties for state senator and state representative.

In addition, Lake County Democrats must select among seven candidates for county recorder, five candidates for county coroner, and four candidates for the county commissioner serving the northwest portion of the county.

Porter County Republicans, meanwhile, have contested primaries on the ballot for two county commissioner districts and the judgeship of Porter Superior Court 1.