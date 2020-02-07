You are the owner of this article.
Vast field of candidates file for Indiana's primary election ballot
Vast field of candidates file for Indiana's primary election ballot

Voting stock
Jonathan Miano, file, The Times

Northwest Indiana voters will have no shortage of candidates among which to choose this year's Democratic and Republican nominees for federal, state and county offices.

Candidate filing for Indiana's May 5 primary election closed at noon Friday. The final candidate list is loaded with names known and unknown.

For example, a whopping 20 men and women of both political parties have put themselves forward as a potential successor to the Region's longtime U.S. Rep. Pete Visclosky, D-Gary, who is retiring after 36 years in Congress.

Visclosky to retire at conclusion of his 18th term representing NWI

Fourteen Democrats are competing for the party's U.S. House nomination, including the mayor of Hammond, the North Township trustee, a Munster state representative, several attorneys, former local leaders, and numerous candidates making their first run for elected office.

The primary winner then will face at the Nov. 3 general election one of the six Republicans who are seeking the GOP congressional nomination, despite Republicans never once winning the 1st House District since it was centered on Northwest Indiana in the 1930s.

Nine Democrats also have filed to compete in Indiana's presidential primary, including former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, the first Hoosier to be listed as a presidential candidate on his home state's ballot since Democratic Gov. Roger Branigin in 1968.

The field is considerably slimmer on the Republican side, where President Donald Trump only is being challenged for renomination in Indiana by former Massachusetts Gov. Bill Weld.

In contrast to those contests, the primary races for Indiana governor appear to already be over, since Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb and Democratic former State Health Commissioner Dr. Woody Myers are the sole candidates who appear to have filed enough signatures to run.

McDermott appears to have fundraising lead in Northwest Indiana congressional contest

Republican Brian Roth did sign up to challenge Holcomb. However, Roth reportedly failed to collect the required 500 petition signatures from each of Indiana's nine congressional districts to qualify for the ballot.

Voter choices again become plentiful down each party's ballot with various contested primaries in Lake and Porter counties for state senator and state representative.

In addition, Lake County Democrats must select among seven candidates for county recorder, five candidates for county coroner, and four candidates for the county commissioner serving the northwest portion of the county.

Holcomb has potentially insurmountable cash advantage for 2020 re-election bid

Porter County Republicans, meanwhile, have contested primaries on the ballot for two county commissioner districts and the judgeship of Porter Superior Court 1.

Under state law, individuals who filed to run for office prior to the deadline have until noon Monday to voluntarily withdraw from the ballot. Anticipated challenges to candidate eligibility are set to be decided by election officials later this month.

In the meantime, here are the candidates who have filed paperwork to appear on Northwest Indiana primary election ballots:

President of the United States — Democratic Party 

Joseph R. Biden

Michael R. Bloomberg

Pete Buttigieg

Tulsi Gabbard

Amy Klobuchar

Bernie Sanders

Tom Steyer

Elizabeth Ann Warren

Andrew Yang

President of the United States — Republican Party

Donald J. Trump

Bill Weld

Indiana Governor — Democratic 

Woodrow (Woody) Myers

Indiana Governor — Republican 

Eric Holcomb

Brian D. Roth

U.S. House District 1 — Democratic 

Melissa A. Borom

Carrie Castro

Scott Costello

Antonio (Tony) Daggett Sr.

Ryan Farrar

Sabrina Haake

John Henry Hall

Jim Harper

Thomas M. McDermott Jr.

Wendell Mosby

Frank J. Mrvan

Mara Candelaria Reardon

Jayson Reeves

Andrew Sylwestrowicz

U.S. House District 1 — Republican 

Dion Bergeron

Mont Handley

Spencer T. Lemmons

Mark Leyva

William F. (Bill) Powers

Delano M. Scaife

Indiana Senate District 2 — Democratic 

Lonnie Randolph

Indiana Senate District 3 — Democratic 

Eddie D. Melton

Darren L. Washington

Indiana Senate District 5 — Democratic 

Luke Bohm

Indiana Senate District 5 — Republican 

Ed Charbonneau

Indiana Senate District 8 — Republican 

Mike Bohacek

Indiana House District 1 — Democratic 

Anthony Higgs

Carolyn B. Jackson

Indiana House District 2 — Democratic  

Earl L. Harris Jr.

Indiana House District 3 — Democratic 

Ragen Hatcher

Jessica Renslow

Indiana House District 4 — Democratic 

Ben Blohm

Debora (Deb) Porter

Indiana House District 4 — Republican 

Sara Blohm

Ed Soliday

Indiana House District 9 — Democratic 

Patricia A. (Pat) Boy

Indiana House District 10 — Democratic 

Charles (Chuck) Moseley

Indiana House District 11 — Republican 

Michael J. Aylesworth

Indiana House District 12 — Democratic 

Mike Andrade

Brandon Dothager

Mike (Mad Mac) McInerney

Indiana House District 12 — Republican 

Tom Wichlinski

Indiana House District 14 — Democratic 

Vernon G. Smith

Indiana House District 15 — Democratic 

Chris Chyung

Indiana House District 15 — Republican 

Hal Slager

Indiana House District 16 — Democratic 

Michael A. Lovely

Indiana House District 16 — Republican 

Douglas L. Gutwein

Indiana House District 19 — Democratic 

Lisa Beck

Indiana House District 19 — Republican 

Julie Olthoff

Indiana House District 20 — Democratic 

Tim Gust

Indiana House District 20 — Republican 

Jim Pressel

Lake County Recorder — Democratic 

Merrilee Frey

Louie (Baby Lou) Gonzalez

Glenn I. Johnson

John W. Johnson

Regina (Gina) Pimentel

Eric Sera

Glenn Stubbs

Lake County Recorder — Republican 

Rose Hejl

Lake County Coroner — Democratic 

Clayton Frey

Perry Jackson Jr.

E.C. (Louis) Kavourinos

Terri McNary

David J. Pastrick

Lake County Surveyor — Democratic 

Bill Emerson Jr.

Lake County Commissioner District 2 — Democratic 

Gerry J. Scheub

Lake County Commissioner District 2 — Republican 

Jerry Tippy

Lake County Commissioner District 3 — Democratic 

Liliana Cruz

Lourdes Munoz-Hicks

Jesus Luis Ortiz

Michael C. Repay

Porter County Commissioner District 1 — Democratic 

Laura Shurr Blaney

Porter County Commissioner District 1 — Republican 

Fred Martin

Harvey Nix

Porter County Commissioner District 3 — Republican 

Jim Biggs

Jeff Larson

Porter County Council At-Large (3 seats) — Democratic 

Kevin Cornett

Sylvia Graham

Susie Talevski

Dan L. Whitten

Porter County Council At-Large (3 seats) — Republican 

Andy Bozak

Mike Brickner

Craig Kenworthy

Porter County Treasurer — Democratic 

Michelle Clancy

Porter County Surveyor — Democratic 

Kevin D. Breitzke

Porter Circuit Court Judge — Democratic 

Mitch Peters

Porter Circuit Court Judge — Republican 

Mary DeBoer

Porter Superior Court 1 Judge — Democratic 

Matt Soliday

Porter Superior Court 1 Judge — Republican 

Mike Fish

Frank A. Jury

Katrina Spence Smock

Porter Superior Court 4 Judge — Democratic 

David L. Chidester

Porter Superior Court 4 Judge — Republican 

Christopher A. Buckley

