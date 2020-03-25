Vehicle emissions test centers closed for duration of governor's stay-at-home order

The seven vehicle emissions testing stations in Lake and Porter counties are closed for the next two weeks, in accordance with Gov. Eric Holcomb's stay-at-home order aimed at minimizing the spread of coronavirus.
The Clean Air Car Check facilities in Crown Point, Gary, Griffith, Hammond, Hobart, Portage and Valparaiso are expected to reopen April 7 if the governor's directive is not extended.
Region motorists required to have their emissions tested before renewing their vehicle's registration can wait until the air check stations are again available, since the Bureau of Motor Vehicles last week extended registration deadlines by 60 days without penalty.
According to the governor's order, only "essential" businesses are permitted to continue operating in Indiana during the stay-at-home period.
Lake and Porter counties are the sole Indiana counties where motorists are subjected to biennial emissions testing as part of an effort to bring the Region's ozone levels in compliance with federal standards.
