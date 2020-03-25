You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Vehicle emissions test centers closed for duration of governor's stay-at-home order
topical urgent

Vehicle emissions test centers closed for duration of governor's stay-at-home order

Clean Air Car Check

The seven Clean Air Car Check vehicle emissions testing facilities in Northwest Indiana are closed until April 7 in accordance with Gov. Eric Holcomb's stay-at-home order.

 Robert Blaszkiewicz

The seven vehicle emissions testing stations in Lake and Porter counties are closed for the next two weeks, in accordance with Gov. Eric Holcomb's stay-at-home order aimed at minimizing the spread of coronavirus.

The Clean Air Car Check facilities in Crown Point, Gary, Griffith, Hammond, Hobart, Portage and Valparaiso are expected to reopen April 7 if the governor's directive is not extended.

Region motorists required to have their emissions tested before renewing their vehicle's registration can wait until the air check stations are again available, since the Bureau of Motor Vehicles last week extended registration deadlines by 60 days without penalty.

According to the governor's order, only "essential" businesses are permitted to continue operating in Indiana during the stay-at-home period.

Lake and Porter counties are the sole Indiana counties where motorists are subjected to biennial emissions testing as part of an effort to bring the Region's ozone levels in compliance with federal standards.

Gallery: COVID-19 infects NWI, Region reacts

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts