Veteran Merrillville parks director retires
MERRILLVILLE — Months after accomplishing a major goal of opening a community center in the town, Parks Director Jan Orlich is retiring from her position.

Orlich said her last day with the Merrillville Parks Department is Friday.

“I thoroughly enjoyed it,” Orlich said. “It was a great time.”

Her career in parks spanned more than 20 years. She previously worked in North Township and Michigan City prior to joining the Merrillville Parks Department in 2015.

The Dean and Barbara White Community Center has officially opened in Merrillville.

A parks master plan was created around the time Orlich was hired by Merrillville. It called for a new community center in the town, and that was a main objective for Orlich when she became the parks director.

When she was hired in 2015, Orlich indicated “parks play a vital role in the communities they serve,” and she was eager to collaborate with the council to enhance parks facilities and programs.

After years of work involving the council and Parks Department, Merrillville in March opened the Dean and Barbara White Community Center at 6600 Broadway.

The 94,000-square-foot facility features a variety of amenities that includes three basketball courts, six volleyball courts, a rock/boulder climbing wall, a fitness area and an elevated track. Outside of the center is an athletic field for team sports. The facility also features multi-function event space for weddings, conferences, meetings and other occasions.

Opening the center has allowed Merrillville to expand its programming. Dance classes, walking clubs, nutrition courses, team sports and after-school activities are among the offerings there.

With Orlich about to retire, the search is underway for a new parks director.

Councilman Richard Hardaway said the town recently finished accepting applications for the position, and it has attracted heavy interest.

“We’ve got over 60 resumes,” he said.

Council members will review those resumes, and the panel will eventually interview several of the candidates.

Hardaway estimated it will be “another month from now before we make a decision.”

