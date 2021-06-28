Veteran Merrillville parks director retires

MERRILLVILLE — Months after accomplishing a major goal of opening a community center in the town, Parks Director Jan Orlich is retiring from her position.

Orlich said her last day with the Merrillville Parks Department is Friday.

“I thoroughly enjoyed it,” Orlich said. “It was a great time.”

Her career in parks spanned more than 20 years. She previously worked in North Township and Michigan City prior to joining the Merrillville Parks Department in 2015.

A parks master plan was created around the time Orlich was hired by Merrillville. It called for a new community center in the town, and that was a main objective for Orlich when she became the parks director.

When she was hired in 2015, Orlich indicated “parks play a vital role in the communities they serve,” and she was eager to collaborate with the council to enhance parks facilities and programs.

After years of work involving the council and Parks Department, Merrillville in March opened the Dean and Barbara White Community Center at 6600 Broadway.