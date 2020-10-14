Veteran, millennial square off in House 11th District

The race between State Rep. Michael J. Aylesworth, R-Hebron, and his Democratic challenger Keegan Damron is a world away from the heavy metal of Lake County’s industrial sector.

The 11th House District is a classic slice of Hoosier landscape in and around Cedar Lake, Lowell, Schneider and large swaths of south Lake and Porter County where cattle graze, rows of mature corn await harvesting and the countryside is full of pumpkins, corn stacks and other decorative offerings for sale.

Only a few campaign yard signs were on display in Cedar Lake last week, including an Aylesworth sign, in the front yard of Charlie Kaper, a lifelong Cedar Lake resident and small business owner.

“Mr. Aylesworth supports the community. He’s there for Flag Day or a parade or whenever the American Legion needs help. I don’t know this other guy. I’ve gotten no campaign material, but Mr. Aylesworth and his wife are great people,” Kaper said.

Damron, a 29-year-old Lake County native who works as a technician for an area hospital supply company and an occasional stand-up comedian, hopes to change that.

He moved to Cedar Lake five years ago and is running for public office for the first time. “The district is growing with a lot of new young people and I want to be their voice.”