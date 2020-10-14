Veteran, millennial square off in House 11th District

The race between State Rep. Michael J. Aylesworth, R-Hebron, and his Democratic challenger Keegan Damron is a world away from the heavy metal of Lake County’s industrial sector.
The 11th House District is a classic slice of Hoosier landscape in and around Cedar Lake, Lowell, Schneider and large swaths of south Lake and Porter County where cattle graze, rows of mature corn await harvesting and the countryside is full of pumpkins, corn stacks and other decorative offerings for sale.
Only a few campaign yard signs were on display in Cedar Lake last week, including an Aylesworth sign, in the front yard of Charlie Kaper, a lifelong Cedar Lake resident and small business owner.
“Mr. Aylesworth supports the community. He’s there for Flag Day or a parade or whenever the American Legion needs help. I don’t know this other guy. I’ve gotten no campaign material, but Mr. Aylesworth and his wife are great people,” Kaper said.
Damron, a 29-year-old Lake County native who works as a technician for an area hospital supply company and an occasional stand-up comedian, hopes to change that.
He moved to Cedar Lake five years ago and is running for public office for the first time. “The district is growing with a lot of new young people and I want to be their voice.”
Damron said he supports a higher minimum wage that is commensurate with those of neighboring states. He said he also supports health care reform, favoring a Medicare-for-all system, but prepared to support any improvement in the current system.
Damron’s efforts have been hampered by the COVID-19 pandemic. He’s suspended fundraising and face-to-face campaigning, opting instead for livestreaming with the public on his keegan4indiana Facebook account.
Aylesworth, 77, has been the District’s representative since his first election in 2014. He is running for his fourth term in office.
Donations fund mailings
He has received about $30,000 in political contributions, which he said he would fund some direct mail campaigning, because he, too, has suspended door-to-door voter contact.
He was posting campaign messages, on traditional road signs, along U.S. 41 last week. “I’m confident of winning another term. “But I never take anything for granted.”
He served in the U.S. Army, co-founded the Iroquois Bio Energy Co., and has been a president of the Indiana Corn Growers Association. He served two terms as a Porter County commissioner and one on the Porter County Council as well as several years in township government.
He said he will continue advocating for business growth and expansion and direct more state resources into public preschool education. He said he supports a balanced budget for state government as well as better flood control on the Kankakee River and other Indiana waterways.
