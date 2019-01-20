EAST CHICAGO — The intensity of a Saturday apartment fire that left one person dead is hindering the investigation into its cause.
Fire Chief Anthony Serna said Sunday afternoon, "We don't know what caused it yet. It's still under investigation because of the collapse of the second floor onto the first floor."
"We have narrowed its origin down to the front of the first floor because that is where it was really going strong when we pulled up."
The department was dispatched at 7:11 a.m. Saturday to the 1100 block of West 145th Street, four blocks west of City Hall.
Firefighters found flames engulfing both floors and two people lying unconscious outside. One, Wania Jackson, 60, of Atlanta, Georgia, was rushed to St. Catherine Hospital in East Chicago where she was pronounced dead 8:18 a.m. Saturday, according to the Lake County corner's office.
Her cause of death was listed as pending. Firefighters said she appeared to have suffered smoke inhalation. Serna said the other victim, yet to be identified, remained in critical condition Sunday.
Firefighters and police officers had to rescue a number of the residents still inside. Two were briefly hospitalized, treated and released.
Serna said eight families in all were evacuated.
"American Red Cross of Northwest Indiana came through big time. They brought four volunteers out here and everybody is taken care of," he said.
Kristin Marlow-Kellemen, executive director of American Red Cross of Northwest Indiana, said Sunday, "We made sure, before we left the scene, we started all families emergency recovery plans for everyone we could connect with.
"Before we leave the scene, we make sure all of their immediate needs are met. We make sure they had access to medication if they had to leave their prescriptions in the apartment and help them if their eyeglasses burned in the fire.
"We also provided funds for emergency food. Anyone, with nowhere to go, were provided with emergency lodging funds to make sure they have a safe, warm place, like hotel stays, while they connect with longer-term resources.
"That would include the North Township trustee or if the landlord can place them in other units they have available," she said.
She said anyone wishing to donate to American Red Cross can do so at Redcross.org.