CROWN POINT — For political newcomers and veterans alike, smart growth and infrastructure are at the forefront of the Crown Point City Council race.
Ahead of the election, incumbents and challengers from both sides are looking for ways to continue the city’s rapid growth without compromising its downtown square and quality of life.
District 3 is the only uncontested race in the city, with the rest of the districts (at-large, 1, 2, 4 and 5) facing challenges.
District 1
For Chad Jeffries, a Democrat, said it’s important to treat the city’s infrastructure as a priority, which includes addressing flooding in the Edgewater subdivision.
If re-elected, Jeffries said he will continue to keep an eye on the 109th Avenue improvement project, working with the Indiana Department of Transportation to make the expansion happen.
In his district, Jeffries said he would like to tie road segments together to help improve traffic flow. Those segments include Mississippi Street and 113th Avenue; extending Delaware Parkway to 101st Avenue; Madison Street tying from North Street to Summit Street; and something at North Street and Madison Street to help with congestion.
For the past eight years, Jeffries said he has been transparent and available to his constituents, which would continue if he picks up a third term. Prior to his council terms, he worked with the stormwater advisory board for four years.
When The Times contacted Republican D-1 candidate Crystal Cliborne for an interview, she declined to comment.
District 2
Incumbent Bob Clemons, a Republican, said his top priority is addressing roads and traffic in the city, especially when it comes to 109th and Indiana avenues and U.S. 231.
“We need to widen it (109th). We've been working with the state to try to widen it, but they haven't got to us yet,” Clemons said.
Clemons, who has been a councilman for 16 years, said development and rapid growth drive the traffic, and congestion is one of his — along with other city officials — biggest concerns.
In order to stay on top of growth, Clemons said it’s important that public safety services and infrastructure are adequate to attract and support quality development.
As the city continues to grow, Clemons, a Crown Point High School graduate, said he wants to see the cost of living remain in an affordable range for young people.
For political newcomer Dawn Stokes, who is a Democrat, smart growth is the No. 1 priority, especially making sure infrastructure — roadways, water and sewer systems — matches the growth rate.
“I know a lot of the residents have been questioning some of the things that have been coming into town ... different hotels, businesses, that sort of thing,” Stokes said during a phone call.
Along with that, Stokes said she hopes to address residents’ traffic concerns by looking at growth with a long-term perspective, keeping smart, proactive plans in mind.
Constituents in District 2, she said, also have raised concerns about the rapid growth of the Broadway corridor.
“We had a lot of interest and a lot of building and a lot of growth on the whole Broadway corridor, but I would like for more attention to be put towards Main Street, and especially North Main Street coming into town,” she said.
Though the Crown Point High School graduate hasn’t held public office, she said she felt like it was time to “get involved in what we all talk about every day.”
District 4
Tina Stath, a Democrat, said her main goal would be maintaining contact with her constituents.
“I think it's our responsibility to talk to our constituents. Don't wait for that phone call that they don't like something that's going on. You make the phone call,” she said in a recent phone interview with The Times.
Stath, who ran an unsuccessful bid for District 4 in 2015, said she doesn’t believe everything revolves around the Broadway corridor. She added she often heard constituents raise issue with traffic and growth in the area while out campaigning.
The Ross Township native and graduate of Calumet High School, said she is an advocate for unions.
Incumbent Laura Sauerman, R, did not return multiple requests for comment.
District 5
For 16 years, Carol Drasga, R, has worked on some of the issues at the top of her re-election campaign, including development.
The key is finding ways to grow in a smart way, while still listening to what residents want, she said. However, as the city continues to develop, she doesn’t want to see the downtown fade away.
“It's who we are. It's why people come to Crown Point. It's the charm,” Drasga said of the downtown square.
With the development, Drasga said she doesn’t want the city to lose its greenery. To tackle the modernization of the Broadway corridor, Drasga developed a tree board through the city, which requires new businesses with parking spaces to plant a tree for every four to five spaces.
Democrat James Myers said his campaign has three pillars: engagement, infrastructure and a 30-year plan.
The lifelong Crown Point resident said over the years he has experienced the growing pains of the city and believes his business and construction background make him a good fit for office.
If elected, Myers said he would like to see officials create a 30-year plan for the city.
“We don't have much space left. We have to optimize every opportunity to maximize what we have left in terms of space,” he said during a recent phone call.
At-large
Incumbent Scott Evorik, a Republican, said his main concern is growth. His priority, if reelected for a second term, would be looking at how the city can continue to grow in a smart way.
“I want to make sure that our streets are sized properly or expanded properly before we build too big,” Evorik recently told The Times. “The same thing with our infrastructure for our water and sewers. I want to make sure that our pipes are sized correctly for the future.”
Evorik, who sits on various committees, including the planning commission, annexation board, the utilities committee and parks and recreation board, said he also wants to address sidewalk issues in the older parts of the city.
The Crown Point High School graduate said he would also like to focus on expanding the city’s emergency services.
Newcomer Zack Bryan, a Democrat, said his No. 1 priority is making sure resident’s conerns are being heard.
“One of the concerns that I've been hearing from the residents usually involves things related to the growth,” Bryan said. “So making sure that the infrastructure improvements are happening in the new area and especially in some of the older areas of town.”
Current manager at Crown Brewing, Bryan said he would work with anyone, no matter their party affiliation.
Though this would be his first time holding a political office, Bryan said he is a good fit because he is able to work well with a diverse group of people.
James Crook, a Republican, currently sits on the city’s Board of Public Works and Safety and has been a business owner for the last 20 years.
If elected, Crook said his priority would be ensuring the community is one of the safest in Indiana and making sure the city continues to grow in a smart way.
“In order to grow, I think we need to make sure infrastructure grows before we run out of room. The sewers, water, all that needs to grow before we allow more growth,” the Lake Central graduate said.
Crook said he would like to see the city’s medical sector grow, and he doesn’t want to see big box stores come to the city.