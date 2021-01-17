Violent protests fail to materialize at Indiana Statehouse

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department also had officers in parked vehicles on major city streets leading up to and away from the Statehouse, including on Monument Circle two blocks to the east where some building windows had been boarded up, and the Indiana National Guard said it was on standby to help protect the state, if needed.

The outsized law enforcement and military readiness follows an FBI bulletin issued last week warning of the potential for armed protests at all 50 state capitals, and the U.S. Capitol, leading up to Wednesday's inauguration of Democratic President-elect Joe Biden.

Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb's office announced Friday there have been no credible threats against the Indiana Statehouse.

However, out of an abundance of caution, Holcomb ordered the Statehouse and adjacent state government buildings closed until Thursday, and the Indiana General Assembly canceled its sessions scheduled for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, to avoid a scene similar to the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol by Trump-incited insurrectionists that led to the deaths of six people, including two Capitol Police officers.