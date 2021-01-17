Violent protests fail to materialize at Indiana Statehouse

INDIANAPOLIS — The storm did not come.
Despite alleged threats and widespread fears of a massive gathering at the Indiana Statehouse Sunday featuring gun-toting supporters of outgoing Republican President Donald Trump, not a single Trump supporter, opponent, or really anyone else showed up to protest, demonstrate or make a scene.
During a four-hour period Sunday afternoon, the most frequent visitors to the Statehouse were downtown Indianapolis residents taking their dogs out to relieve themselves on the expansive Statehouse lawn, followed by cheerleaders and their parents on a break from the JAMfest! Cheer Super Nationals competition at the nearby Indiana Convention Center.
No one was admitted inside the building, which has been closed on weekends since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
But, unlike other states, there were no barricades or National Guard troops on the streets of Indiana's capital city preventing people braving occasional bursts of snow flurries on a blustery winter's day from walking up to the Indiana Statehouse, or walking on the sidewalk in front of it.
The Statehouse, nevertheless, was well protected by a bevy of State Capitol Police and Indiana State Police officers stationed just inside each of the main doors, with additional officers ready to respond from locations elsewhere in the building.
The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department also had officers in parked vehicles on major city streets leading up to and away from the Statehouse, including on Monument Circle two blocks to the east where some building windows had been boarded up, and the Indiana National Guard said it was on standby to help protect the state, if needed.
The outsized law enforcement and military readiness follows an FBI bulletin issued last week warning of the potential for armed protests at all 50 state capitals, and the U.S. Capitol, leading up to Wednesday's inauguration of Democratic President-elect Joe Biden.
Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb's office announced Friday there have been no credible threats against the Indiana Statehouse.
However, out of an abundance of caution, Holcomb ordered the Statehouse and adjacent state government buildings closed until Thursday, and the Indiana General Assembly canceled its sessions scheduled for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, to avoid a scene similar to the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol by Trump-incited insurrectionists that led to the deaths of six people, including two Capitol Police officers.
"We have a lot of work to do this session on behalf of Hoosiers, but the safety of every person in the Statehouse is always our number one priority," said Senate President Rod Bray, R-Martinsville.