Visclosky closing congressional offices in Merrillville, Washington D.C.
U.S. Rep. Pete Visclosky, D-Gary, is ending constituent services at his offices in Merrillville and Washington, D.C. on Nov. 13, as the Region's 36-year congressman prepares to retire in January.

MERRILLVILLE — U.S. Rep. Pete Visclosky, D-Gary, is preparing to close his congressional offices as his 36-year tenure in the U.S. House comes to a close.

The retiring congressman announced Friday his offices in Merrillville and Washington, D.C. no longer will be available to respond to general inquiries from Northwest Indiana residents after Nov. 13.

Visclosky said the closure is consistent with standard protocols for shutting down the offices of a departing member of Congress, which includes removing government-issued property and electronics.

He said residents of Lake, Porter and western LaPorte counties with inquiries related to casework, legislation, tours or flag requests should instead contact U.S. Sen. Todd Young, R-Ind., or U.S. Sen. Mike Braun, R-Ind.

Congressman-elect Frank J. Mrvan, D-Highland, will become Northwest Indiana's representative in the U.S. House when the new Congress convenes in early January.

Mrvan is expected to serve his constituents from both Region and Washington, D.C. facilities once he officially takes office.

