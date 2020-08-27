Visclosky endorses Porter County judge candidate

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

VALPARAISO — Retiring U.S. Rep. Pete Visclosky, D-Gary, has endorsed fellow Democrat Mitch Peters in his bid to be elected in November as judge of the Porter County Circuit Court.

"I have known Mitch for nearly four decades, and I can attest to the soundness of his character, his diligence, and clarity of thought," Visclosky said in a prepared statement.

"Mitch Peters has always sought to help and serve others," Visclosky said. "I encourage all residents of Porter County to support Mitch Peters for Porter County Circuit Court Judge."

Peters is facing off against incumbent Porter Circuit Court Judge Mary DeBoer, who was chosen late last year by Gov. Eric Holcomb, a fellow Republican, to replace then-retiring Republican Circuit Court Judge Mary Harper at the start of this year.

"I am both honored and humbled that Congressman Pete Visclosky, an icon of service to our community and our country, has endorsed my candidacy for Porter County Circuit Court Judge," Peters said in a prepared statement.