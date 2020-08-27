Visclosky endorses Porter County judge candidate

VALPARAISO — Retiring U.S. Rep. Pete Visclosky, D-Gary, has endorsed fellow Democrat Mitch Peters in his bid to be elected in November as judge of the Porter County Circuit Court.
"I have known Mitch for nearly four decades, and I can attest to the soundness of his character, his diligence, and clarity of thought," Visclosky said in a prepared statement.
"Mitch Peters has always sought to help and serve others," Visclosky said. "I encourage all residents of Porter County to support Mitch Peters for Porter County Circuit Court Judge."
Peters is facing off against incumbent Porter Circuit Court Judge Mary DeBoer, who was chosen late last year by Gov. Eric Holcomb, a fellow Republican, to replace then-retiring Republican Circuit Court Judge Mary Harper at the start of this year.
"I am both honored and humbled that Congressman Pete Visclosky, an icon of service to our community and our country, has endorsed my candidacy for Porter County Circuit Court Judge," Peters said in a prepared statement.
"Pete has demonstrated true selfless service over the last 36 years in Congress and has been one of the role models who guided me in my efforts in Porter County over the last three decades," Peters said. "He has offered support and encouragement over the years, and I sincerely appreciate his continued support in this endeavor."
