Visclosky receives Indiana's highest honor for longtime service to Region and state

INDIANAPOLIS — The man who has represented Indiana in the U.S. House longer than any other congressman, 34 years and counting, has been awarded the state's highest honor.
Gov. Eric Holcomb presented the Sagamore of the Wabash to U.S. Rep. Pete Visclosky, D-Gary, in recognition of Visclosky's lifetime of service to the people of Northwest Indiana and the Hoosier state.
Earlier this year, Visclosky surpassed U.S. Rep. Ray Madden, who had represented the First District, and former U.S. Rep. Lee Hamilton as the state's longest-serving representative.
If he's elected to a 19th term in 2020, Visclosky will top former U.S. Sen. Dick Lugar, R-Ind., for the longest tenure of any Hoosier on Capitol Hill.
But Visclosky hasn't just been marking time. Holcomb also commended the congressman for recently helping to establish the first national park in Indiana through legislation redesignating the former Indiana Dunes National Lakeshore.
Visclosky thanked the governor for the Sagamore in a message posted Wednesday to his Twitter account.
He also pledged to continue working with Holcomb and the Hoosier congressional delegation to use the new Indiana Dunes National Park to draw investment, economic activity and good-paying jobs to the Region and the state.