U.S. Rep. Pete Visclosky, D-Gary, will join the Democratic majority in the U.S. House Wednesday by voting to impeach Republican President Donald Trump for high crimes and misdemeanors.
The 18-term Region lawmaker — who voted against the 1998 impeachment of Democratic President Bill Clinton — entered the following statement in the Congressional Record explaining his decision to approve what is expected to be the third presidential impeachment in American history.
"I rise today in support of two articles of impeachment — one regarding abuse of power and one regarding obstruction of Congress — against President Trump.
"I decided to support the president's impeachment after a judicious consideration of the facts established by the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence (HPSCI) and the House Committee on the Judiciary, as well as reflecting upon my constitutional responsibilities as a member of Congress.
"I would note that the constitutional remedy for high crimes and misdemeanors — such as abuse of power — is impeachment. Regrettably, the president's severe misconduct with respect to Ukraine showed a complete disregard for our Constitution, our democratic system of government and the security of our nation and our allies. The president left the House with little choice but to faithfully discharge its duty.
"As the chairman of the House Appropriations Subcommittee on Defense, I believe that it is unconscionable that an American leader would use nearly $400 million in military aid appropriated by Congress — and signed into law by the president himself — as leverage for personal gain.
"There are fundamental reasons why U.S. law provided these desperately needed funds to Ukraine. I would emphasize that, in 2014, Russia invaded Ukraine and illegally annexed the Ukrainian territory of Crimea while Russian-backed separatist forces seized control of key cities in eastern Ukraine. The fighting in eastern Ukraine continues to this day and has killed more than 13,000 Ukrainians while forcibly displacing more than two million individuals.
"Additionally, the impeachment reports issued by the HPSCI and the House Committee on the Judiciary present an irrefutable case that the president's behavior constituted an ongoing threat to a free and fair presidential election in 2020.
"Further, I believe that the president's refusal to comply with the impeachment inquiry is representative of his broader contempt for Congress and its constitutional role as a separate and coequal branch of government. Congress must continue to work diligently to protect and fully exert its complete range of constitutional prerogatives and maintain the balance of power that has existed for 231 years.
"Finally, I would highlight that the administration's complete repudiation of constitutionally-prescribed legislative authorities stands in stark contrast to the courage and patriotism demonstrated by the whistleblower who filed a formal complaint with the Intelligence Community's inspector general, as well as the public servants who testified before the House. These individuals deserve our utmost respect and gratitude.
"As the Senate moves forward with a trial to determine whether to convict the president of impeachable offenses, be assured that I will continue to work hard to address the pressing needs of our nation's citizens, from creating more opportunities for good-paying jobs to decreasing the cost of prescription drugs."
Final House impeachment votes are expected this evening.