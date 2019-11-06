U.S. Rep. Pete Visclosky, D-Gary, was hailed as a transformational leader Wednesday after he announced he will not seek reelection to the U.S. House of Representatives next year, choosing to bring an 18-term tenure representing Northwest Indiana to a close in early 2021.
Visclosky, 70, did not give a specific reason for his decision in the surprise announcement, which came on the 35th anniversary of his initial election to Congress on Nov. 6, 1984.
He instead recalled the work he's done in the federal government to support the domestic steel industry and organized labor, secure investments in projects such as the South Shore Line, and improve quality of place "to benefit the only place I have ever called home."
"For the last 35 years our office has vigorously advocated on behalf of thousands of constituents for assistance on any number of local, state and federal issues," Visclosky said. "While we could never guarantee positive results, we could guarantee our hard work and best efforts."
Bipartisan praise
Gov. Eric Holcomb called Visclosky "a transformational Hoosier figure throughout all of Indiana, with influence beyond his district."
"For decades, Pete has delivered," the Republican governor continued. "Just during my tenure, he led the charge to secure funding for double tracking the South Shore Line and the West Lake Corridor expansion, as well as pushing our state’s first national park, to name only a few. He’s been an effective partner for our state to have in Washington. You don’t replace a guy like Pete, you just applaud his patriotic service and wish him well into this next chapter in his life.”
Indiana Democratic Party Chairman John Zody called Visclosky "an institution."
“In every corner of the district, Pete fought for working families," Zody said. "He was relentless in his pursuit of a stronger, more connected Northwest Indiana and critical infrastructure investments like the Gary/Chicago Airport and South Shore Line bear his fingerprints. Hoosier Democrats thank Congressman Visclosky for his tireless advocacy for working Hoosiers and for his service to our state."
U.S. Sen. Todd Young, R-Indiana, continued the bipartisan praise.
“Congressman Visclosky has been a tireless advocate for Hoosiers in Northwest Indiana for the last 35 years. His list of accomplishments is long, and his impact will be felt for years to come," Indiana's senior senator said. "I’ve had the privilege to work with Pete to make Indiana Dunes our state’s first National Park, move the West Lake Corridor and South Shore expansion projects forward, and more."
Region impact
"Rep. Visclosky never forgot where he came from and never lost touch with his steel town roots," USW International President Tom Conway said. "He has been a tenacious voice for fairness in the global steel trade, a staunch supporter of the rights of workers, and a champion of the forgotten families and manufacturing communities across the United States. Pete has also been a great friend to the lakeshore community and the preservation of the unique ecology of the Region. We thank him for his service and wish him nothing but the best. His will be big shoes to fill."
Northwest Indiana Regional Development Authority President and CEO Bill Hanna has worked with Visclosky on initiatives including the Marquette Plan and the South Shore Line projects.
"I've always been extremely impressed with his drive and focus and desire to help the Region," Hanna said. "We've been privileged to have him representing us for years."
Hanna said Visclosky's respected position among his colleagues and his ability to establish himself as leader - particularly in his current chairmanship of the Committee on Appropriations' subcommittee on defense and his leadership role in the Congressional Steel Caucus - have provided Northwest Indiana an opportunity most districts don't get.
Hanna said the South Shore projects are well-poised to receive the federal grants necessary for their completion. Officials involved in the projects hope to enter final negotiations with the Federal Transit Administration next year.
"I think we're in very good stead given the amount of time he's still got and the position he's in," Hanna said of Visclosky's remaining year in office. "He's certainly finishing with a capstone, a generational project that will be here far past any of our times."
'The purpose of politics'
Visclosky, a graduate of Andrean High School, Indiana University Northwest and the University of Notre Dame, defeated incumbent U.S. Rep. Katie Hall in 1984 to earn a seat in Congress. He rose to become the third most senior Democrat in the chamber.
In the statement announcing his retirement, Visclosky noted continuing challenges.
“While some successes have been achieved, we still suffer from declining population – including the loss of over 15,000 school children since 2010. And far too many people lack fulfilling employment, economic opportunity and the hope for a better future. Much work remains to be done.
“Too often we have blamed our problems on others whether in Washington or Indianapolis. Too often a sense of urgency has been blunted by the question, ‘What’s the hurry?’ And continued systemic racism has rendered a sense of community almost impossible to achieve."
Visclosky said his efforts will continue into 2021, when the 117th Congress is sworn into office.
“As one historian noted, Aristotle claimed the purpose of politics is not to make living together possible, but to make living well possible. I have worked very hard and to the best of my ability to achieve such a just and tolerant future. I will continue to do so until the adjournment of the 116th Congress.”
Visclosky did not immediately endorse any candidate to succeed him, though he did have some advice: "For those who wish to serve our next generation of citizens, I would encourage each to apprise us of your vision for our area and the priorities you will dedicate your attention to at the national level. Be for something and not against someone. Strive to overcome the intolerance that grips our nation and recognize that only through mutual respect, rational discourse, cooperation and fair play can we build a good and strong community and country."
Election Day: Complete Region results
Lake County results
|Candidates
|Total
|PRECINCTS REPORTING
|301/301
|CEDAR LAKE
|CLERK-TREASURER
|Jennifer N. Sandberg (R)
|1,069
|WARD 2
|John C. Foreman (R)
|802
|Steven Rudzinski (I)
|513
|WARD 4
|Ralph J. Miller (R)
|1,055
|WARD 6
|Colleen D. Schieben (R)
|1,021
|WARD 7
|Mary Joan Dickson (D)
|710
|Richard (Rick) S. Sharpe (R)
|713
|CROWN POINT
|MAYOR
|David D. F. Uran (D)
|4,543
|Kristie Dressel (R)
|1,254
|CLERK-TREASURER
|Shelli Vandenburgh (D)
|2,577
|Dave Benson (R)
|3,214
|CITY JUDGE
|Casey J. McCloskey (D)
|2,285
|Kent A. Jeffirs (R)
|3,358
|COUNCIL AT LARGE (2)
|Zack Bryan (D)
|2,983
|Scott David Evorik (R)
|3,077
|James Crook (R)
|2,856
|DISTRICT 1
|Chad J. Jeffries (D)
|742
|Crystal Cliborne (R)
|378
|DISTRICT 2
|Dawn Stokes (D)
|647
|Robert Clemons (R)
|592
|DISTRICT 3
|Andrew S. Kyres (D)
|542
|DISTRICT 4
|Tina Stath (D)
|575
|Laura Sauerman (R)
|634
|DISTRICT 5
|James A. Myers (D)
|614
|Carol Drasga (R)
|783
|DYER
|CLERK-TREASURER
|Barb Bonner (D)
|1,110
|Debbie J. Astor (R)
|1,158
|WARD 1
|Joseph (Joe) Cinko (D)
|1,052
|Robert (Bob) Starkey (R)
|1,219
|WARD 3
|Conne Trepton (D)
|1,040
|Alan Brooks (R)
|1,227
|EAST CHICAGO
|MAYOR
|Anthony Copeland (D)
|1,708
|Arthur Santos (R)
|152
|CITY CLERK
|Adrian Santos (D)
|1,760
|JUDGE OF THE CITY COURT
|Sonia Morris (D)
|1,777
|COUNCIL AT LARGE (3)
|Kenny (Coach) Monroe (D)
|1,078
|Emiliano (Jr.) Perez (D)
|948
|Dwayne (Tuss) Rancifer Jr. (D)
|1,041
|DISITRICT 1
|Monica Guzman Gonzalez (D)
|226
|DISTRICT 2
|Lenny Franciski (D)
|257
|DISTRICT 3
|Terence (Terry) Hill (D)
|231
|DISTRICT 4
|Stacy Dixon-Winfield (D)
|498
|DISTRICT 5
|Robert Garcia (D)
|206
|DISTRICT 6
|Gilda Orange (D)
|339
|GARY
|MAYOR
|Jerome A. Prince (D)
|6,100
|Write-in
|30
|CLERK
|Suzette Raggs (D)
|5,965
|JUDGE OF THE CITY COURT
|Deidre L. Monroe (D)
|5,941
|COUNCIL AT LARGE (3)
|Mike Brown (D)
|4,542
|Clorius L. Lay (D)
|3,684
|Ronald G. (Ron) Brewer Sr. (D)
|3,863
|Willie L. Miller (R)
|1,640
|DISTRICT 1
|William G. Godwin (D)
|1,298
|DISTRICT 2
|Cozey Weatherspoon (D)
|963
|DISTRICT 3
|Mary Brown (D)
|1,014
|DISTRICT 4
|Tai Adkins (D)
|1,174
|DISTRICT 5
|Linda Barnes-Caldwell (D)
|683
|DISTRICT 6
|Dwight A. (Twin) Williams (D)
|824
|GRIFFITH
|CLERK-TREASURER
|Gina Smith (R)
|1,079
|WARD 1
|Jim Marker (R)
|1,081
|WARD 2
|Stephanee Asche (D)
|559
|Larry Ballah (R)
|897
|WARD 3
|Rick Ryfa (R)
|1,157
|WARD 4
|Melissa Robbins (R)
|1,094
|WARD 5
|Tony F. Hobson (R)
|1,093
|HAMMOND
|MAYOR
|Thomas M. McDermott Jr. (D)
|4,631
|CLERK
|Robert J. Golec (D)
|4,526
|COUNCIL AT LARGE (3)
|Daniel Spitale (D)
|3,496
|Janet Venecz (D)
|3,397
|Katrina D. Alexander (D)
|3,550
|Charles B. Kallas (R)
|1,687
|DISTRICT 1
|Mark Kalwinski (D)
|734
|DISTRICT 2
|Pedro (Pete) Torres (D)
|328
|DISTRICT 3
|Barry Tyler Jr. (D)
|883
|Jeffrey E. MacDonald (R)
|90
|DISTRICT 4
|William J. Emerson Sr. (D)
|843
|DISTRICT 5
|Dave Woerpel (D)
|924
|DISTRICT 6
|Scott M. Rakos (D)
|798
|HIGHLAND
|CLERK-TREASURER
|Michael W. Griffin (D)
|2,597
|WARD 1
|Bernie Zemen (D)
|2,180
|WARD 2
|Mark Herak (D)
|2,239
|WARD 3
|Martin Delrio (D)
|1,383
|Mark Schocke (R)
|2,286
|WARD 4
|Steven Wagner (D)
|1,637
|Thomas (Tom) Black (R)
|1,926
|WARD 5
|Konnie Kuiper (D)
|1,779
|Roger Sheeman (R)
|1,814
|HOBART
|MAYOR
|Brian K. Snedecor (D)
|2,470
|CLERK-TREASURER
|Deborah A. Longer (D)
|2,290
|JUDGE OF THE CITY COURT
|William J. Longer (D)
|2,288
|COUNCIL AT LARGE (2)
|Dan Waldrop (D)
|1,891
|Matthew Claussen (D)
|1,770
|Joseph Conn (G)
|863
|DISTRICT 1
|Mark A. Kopil (D)
|401
|DISTRICT 2
|Josh Huddlestun (D)
|486
|DISTRICT 3
|P. Lino Maggio
|537
|DISTRICT 4
|David Vinzant (D)
|436
|DISTRICT 5
|John G. Brezik (D)
|292
|Chris Wells (R)
|333
|LAKE STATION
|MAYOR
|Bill Carroll (D)
|1,020
|Cynthia Robbins (R)
|266
|CLERK-TREASURER
|Brenda Samuels (D)
|1,026
|JUDGE OF THE CITY COURT
|Josh Matejczyk (D)
|1,034
|COUNCIL AT LARGE (2)
|Jason L. Pedroza (D)
|718
|Dewey R. Lemley (D)
|703
|Randall Alexander Sr. (R)
|436
|DISTRICT 1
|Neil M. Anderson (D)
|218
|Randall Alexander Jr. (R)
|84
|DISTRICT 2
|Lisa Krebs (D)
|241
|DISTRICT 3
|Fred Williams (D)
|184
|Kathy Caldell (R)
|71
|DISTRICT 4
|Ericka Lynn Castillo (D)
|216
|DISTRICT 5
|Rick Long (D)
|156
|LOWELL
|CLERK-TREASURER
|Judith Walters (D)
|583
|JUDGE
|Christopher A. Buckley (R)
|570
|WARD 1
|Mike Gruszka (D)
|428
|Brandon Newcomb (R)
|416
|WARD 3
|Will Farrellbegg (D)
|466
|Manny Frausto (R)
|379
|WARD 5
|John M. Yelkich Jr. (D)
|421
|Joshua Henshilwood (R)
|414
|MERRILLVILLE
|WARD 5
|Rick Bella (D)
|415
|Chrissy Barron (I)
|237
|WARD 7
|Leonard White (D)
|157
|Keesha Hardaway (I)
|137
|MUNSTER
|CLERK-TREASURER
|Jennifer Pizzuto-Dean (D)
|1,984
|Wendy Mis (R)
|2,106
|WARD 1
|Kenneth J. Schoon (D)
|2,250
|Richard J. Flahaven (R)
|1,867
|WARD 2
|Lee Ann Mellon (R)
|2,617
|WARD 3
|Charles (Chuck) Gardiner (R)
|2,561
|WARD 4
|Steve Tulowitzki (D)
|2,387
|David B. Nellans (R)
|1,707
|WARD 5
|Andy Koultourides (R)
|2,663
|NEW CHICAGO
|CLERK-TREASURER
|Lori (Newsom) Collmar (D)
|207
|Dorothy R. Zimmer (I)
|227
|WARD 1
|Jimmy R. Gibson (D)
|295
|WARD 2
|Pamela Richard (D)
|200
|David Anderson (I)
|226
|WARD 3
|Sharon Szwedo (D)
|251
|Kenneth R. Collmar (I)
|176
|WARD 4
|Tara L. Pelfrey (D)
|262
|Jamie Murga (I)
|159
|WARD 5
|Brenda Swallow (D)
|311
|SCHERERVILLE
|CLERK-TREASURER
|Michael A. Troxell (D)
|2,312
|Mark Borst (R)
|2,053
|JUDGE OF THE TOWN COURT
|Randy Wyllie (D)
|2,740
|WARD 1
|Robin (Miss Robin) Arvantis (D)
|2,244
|David Dejong (R)
|2,117
|WARD 3
|Rob Guetzloff (D)
|2,257
|Peggi Calderaro (R)
|2,097
|WARD 5
|Vanessa Welty (D)
|2,059
|Caleb S. Johnson (R)
|2,285
|SCHNEIDER
|CLERK-TREASURER
|Jenny Beier (R)
|34
|COUNCIL AT LARGE (3)
|Crista J. Stavros (D)
|33
|Steve Wilson (D)
|17
|Brenda L. Zink (D)
|4
|David Harris (R)
|38
|Jack Jeralds (R)
|34
|Cliff McKeethern (R)
|7
|ST. JOHN
|CLERK-TREASURER
|Bethany (Beth) Hernandez (R)
|2,213
|COUNCIL AT LARGE (2)
|Gina Fezler (D)
|635
|Richard (Rick) Thomas (D)
|496
|Bryan Blazak (R)
|1,839
|Wayne (Waterman) Pondinas (R)
|1,912
|WARD 1
|Paul Panczuk (R)
|2,055
|WARD 2
|Michael Schilling (R)
|2,157
|WINFIELD
|Clerk-Treasurer
|Rick Anderson (R)
|427
|COUNCIL AT LARGE (5)
|Bridget Baird (D)
|280
|Joe Mays (D)
|305
|Zack Beaver (R)
|354
|Gerald Stiener (R)
|353
|Jon Derwinski (R)
|366
|Timothy Clayton (R)
|409
|David M. Anderson (R)
|361
LaPorte County results
|Candidates
|Total
|PRECINCTS REPORTING
|47/47
|LAPORTE
|MAYOR
|Matt Wilhelm (D)
|489
|Tom Dermody (R)
|2,161
|CLERK-TREASURER
|Courtney Parthun (R)
|2,274
|COUNCIL WARD 1
|David J. Schmidtt (D)
|129
|Julie West Schroeder (R)
|182
|COUNCIL WARD 2
|Karyl Machek-Feikes (R)
|347
|COUNCIL WARD 3
|Laura Cutler (D)
|395
|Cary Kirkham (R)
|223
|COUNCIL WARD 4
|Roger A. Galloway (R)
|415
|COUNCIL WARD 5
|Miles Fettinger (D)
|262
|Sarah Brown (R)
|424
|COUNCIL AT LARGE (2)
|Joseph (Joe) Mrozinske (D)
|1,137
|Robert M. O'Donnell (D)
|706
|Tim Franke (R)
|1,641
|Paul Vincent (R)
|1,339
|LONG BEACH
|CLERK-TREASURER
|Bill De Funiak (R)
|470
|TOWN COUNCIL (5)
|Mary Lou McFadden (D)
|358
|Thomas McDonald (R)
|319
|Mike Johnstone (R)
|315
|Kathleen Beeler (LBP)
|342
|Robert Lemay (LBP)
|349
|Nick Meyer (LBP)
|365
|Anita S. Remijas (LBP)
|330
|John Wall (LBP)
|345
|Jim Dehner (I)
|312
|John Kocher (I)
|361
|MICHIANA SHORES
|CLERK-TREASURER
|Joan M. Lewis (R)
|104
|TOWN COUNCIL (5)
|Alex Sprovtsoff (D)
|45
|Mike Lancioni (D)
|91
|Pamela (Pam) Dubie (D)
|81
|Daina M. Dumbrys (D)
|108
|Bob Uryga (D)
|35
|Rich Pliske (R)
|63
|Richard Young (R)
|65
|Jean V. Poulard (R)
|39
|Michael A. Martinez (R)
|77
|MICHIGAN CITY
|MAYOR
|Ron Meer (D)
|1,563
|Duane Parry (R)
|1,639
|Damon Carnes (I)
|1,467
|James T. LaRocco (I)
|821
|CITY CLERK
|Gale Neulieb (D)
|4,070
|COUNCIL WARD 1
|Bryant Dabney (D)
|728
|COUNCIL WARD 2
|Paul Pryzbylinski (D)
|582
|Alena Ursida (R)
|215
|COUNCIL WARD 3
|Michael Mack (D)
|267
|Keith Devereaux (R)
|153
|COUNCIL WARD 4
|Sean "Fitz" Fitzpatrick (D)
|619
|COUNCIL WARD 5
|Tracie Y. Tillman (D)
|579
|Nathan Patrick (R)
|499
|COUNCIL WARD 6
|Gene Simmons (D)
|653
|Dan Granquist (R)
|264
|Franklin O. Anderson (I)
|74
|COUNCIL AT LARGE (3)
|Angie Nelson Deuitch (D)
|2,916
|Donald C. Prybylinski (D)
|3,358
|Johnny Stimley (D)
|3,166
|William (Billy) Greene (R)
|2,308
Porter County results
|PRECINCTS REPORTING
|77/77
|BEVERLY SHORES
|CLERK-TREASURER
|Ellen Hundt (D)
|266
|COUNCIL AT LARGE (5)
|John M. Blackburn (D)
|215
|Susan H. Loeb (D)
|216
|Thomas Weber (D)
|210
|Geof Benson (D)
|238
|Matrona Malik (D)
|137
|Michael Ganz (R)
|127
|Carol A. Westbrook (I)
|98
|BURNS HARBOR
|CLERK-TREASURER
|Jane M. Jordan (D)
|198
|COUNCIL AT LARGE (5)
|Eric Hull (D)
|136
|Nicholas Loving (D)
|170
|Raymond (Ray) Poparad (D)
|139
|Toni Biancardi (R)
|153
|Rosann Bozak (R)
|154
|Walter (Wally) Macchiarella (R)
|71
|James P. McGee (R)
|76
|CHESTERTON
|CLERK-TREASURER
|Stephanie Kuziela (R)
|712
|Courtney Udvare (D)
|954
|COUNCIL DISTRICT 1
|Jim Ton
|1,221
|COUNCIL DISTRICT 2
|Lloyd (Buck) Kittredge Jr. (R)
|1,204
|COUNCIL DISTRICT 3
|Robert Allison (D)
|1,214
|COUNCIL DISTRICT 4
|Sharon Darnell (D)
|1,233
|COUNCIL DISTRICT 5
|Emerson Delany (R)
|732
|Jennifer L. Fisher (I)
|876
|HEBRON
|CLERK-TREASURER
|Jamie Uzelac (D)
|337
|COUNCIL AT LARGE (2)
|Jeff Grogan (D)
|170
|Dave Peeler (D)
|221
|Todd P. Adamczyk (R)
|241
|Howard L. O'Connor (R)
|152
|COUNCIL DISTRICT 1
|Justin Albright (R)
|294
|COUNCIL DISTRICT 2
|Kevin T. Joseph (D)
|233
|Jonathan Peceny (R)
|170
|COUNCIL DISTRICT 3
|John H. Spinks Jr. (D)
|330
|PORTAGE
|MAYOR
|Sue I. Lynch (D)
|3,684
|John Cannon (R)
|3,324
|CLERK-TREASURER
|Nina Rivas (D)
|4,026
|Deborah Lee (R)
|2,926
|COUNCIL AT LARGE (2)
|Ferdinand Alvarez (D)
|3,485
|Debbie Podgorski (D)
|3,590
|Austin Bonta (R)
|3,036
|Victoria Gresham (R)
|2,447
|COUNCIL DISTRICT 1
|Gina Giese-Hurst (D)
|723
|Dennis M. Wells (R)
|442
|COUNCIL DISTRICT 2
|Patrick Clem (D)
|931
|Michael C. Cooper (G)
|473
|COUNCIL DISTRICT 3
|Scott Williams (D)
|1,017
|Antonio C. Gutierrez (R)
|678
|COUNCIL DISTRICT 4
|Brian M. Gulley (D)
|531
|William P. Fekete (R)
|501
|COUNCIL DISTRICT 5
|Collin W. Czilli (D)
|1,274
|PORTER
|CLERK-TREASURER
|Carol Pomeroy (R)
|455
|COUNCIL DISTRICT 1
|Erik Wagner (D)
|467
|COUNCIL DISTRICT 2
|Greg Stinson (D)
|481
|COUNCIL DISTRICT 3
|William (Bill) Lopez (D)
|461
|COUNCIL DISTRICT 4
|David Phillips (D)
|326
|Jim Burge (R)
|276
|COUNCIL DISTRICT 5
|Brian Finley (R)
|441
|VALPARAISO
|MAYOR
|Bill Durnell (D)
|3,885
|Matthew R. Murphy (R)
|4,399
|CLERK-TREASURER
|Erin Stojic (D)
|3,695
|Holly Taylor (R)
|4,559
|COUNCIL AT LARGE (2)
|Todd Etzler (D)
|3,451
|Elizabeth (Liz) Wuerffel (D)
|3,487
|Evan Costas (R)
|4,268
|George Douglas (R)
|4,219
|COUNCIL DISTRICT 1
|Diana Reed (D)
|396
|Holly Howe (R)
|365
|Susan (Sue) Brown (G)
|69
|COUNCIL DISTRICT 2
|Robert (Bob) Cotton (D)
|877
|Tom Krueger (R)
|672
|COUNCIL DISTRICT 3
|Drew Wenger (D)
|948
|Casey Schmidt (R)
|1,037
|COUNCIL DISTRICT 4
|Angela Crossin (D)
|986
|Jack Pupillo (R)
|1,234
|COUNCIL DISTRICT 5
|Gilles Charriere (D)
|782
|Peter M. Anderson (R)
|871