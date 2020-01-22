Visclosky urges residents to fight discrimination

He told chamber members that “we have to understand discrimination exits, racism exists,” and he encouraged them to take action to stop it.

“Any time any of us see an act of intolerance for whatever reason, it could be religious, race, sex, we have got to put our foot down and say ‘no more,’” Visclosky said.

His remarks were met with heavy applause and cheers from those who gathered inside the Avalon Manor.

Besides focusing on how residents can help fight discrimination, Visclosky provided updates about projects taking place in the Region, and he received some accolades from local officials.

Speros Batistatos, president and CEO of the South Shore Convention and Visitors Authority, Crown Point City Councilman Andrew Kyres and Merrillville Town Councilman Shawn Pettit were among those who expressed their gratitude for what Visclosky has accomplished for Northwest Indiana.

Batistatos said Visclosky has served with “dignity, grace and class.”

Pettit said Visclosky has served Merrillville “very well” in a variety of ways. That has included helping the town secure millions of dollars to fund major road projects on 93rd Avenue and on Mississippi Street.