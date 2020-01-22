Visclosky urges residents to fight discrimination

HOBART — On the day after honoring Martin Luther King Jr., the need for social justice in the United States remained a prevalent topic.
U.S. Rep. Pete Visclosky, D-Gary, on Tuesday described discrimination as a ”profound problem we face in this country, that we have faced for centuries and we continue to face in Northwest Indiana.”
Visclosky told the Crossroads Regional Chamber of Commerce he’s witnessed discrimination in many places.
On multiple occasions in 2019, he saw eighth grade boys making racial hand signs while posing for pictures outside the U.S. Capitol.
“Not only is it morally wrong, it is economically destructive,” Visclosky said of racism.
He explained how the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston did a study looking at the wealth of households in Boston.
The analysis found the median wealth in white households was $247,500. The median wealth for African American households in that area was just $8, Visclosky said.
“That is systemic racism,” Visclosky said.
He said discrimination involves much more than race. Women also face it, especially in the workplace.
In Northwest Indiana, “women for the same job get 70 cents on the dollar compared to their male counterpart,” Visclosky said. “Again, morally wrong.”
He told chamber members that “we have to understand discrimination exits, racism exists,” and he encouraged them to take action to stop it.
“Any time any of us see an act of intolerance for whatever reason, it could be religious, race, sex, we have got to put our foot down and say ‘no more,’” Visclosky said.
His remarks were met with heavy applause and cheers from those who gathered inside the Avalon Manor.
Besides focusing on how residents can help fight discrimination, Visclosky provided updates about projects taking place in the Region, and he received some accolades from local officials.
Speros Batistatos, president and CEO of the South Shore Convention and Visitors Authority, Crown Point City Councilman Andrew Kyres and Merrillville Town Councilman Shawn Pettit were among those who expressed their gratitude for what Visclosky has accomplished for Northwest Indiana.
Batistatos said Visclosky has served with “dignity, grace and class.”
Pettit said Visclosky has served Merrillville “very well” in a variety of ways. That has included helping the town secure millions of dollars to fund major road projects on 93rd Avenue and on Mississippi Street.
Visclosky thanked his constituents for the “privilege” to serve Northwest Indiana’s interests.
“I have never taken it for granted,” he said, “I have tried to work as hard as possible to the best of my ability and certainly will continue to do so in 2020.”