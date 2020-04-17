You are the owner of this article.
Visclosky urging Region voters to support Biden for president
Visclosky urging Region voters to support Biden for president

U.S. Rep. Pete Visclosky, D-Gary, is calling on Northwest Indiana voters to support former Vice President Joe Biden in this year's presidential election.

In a statement issued Friday, the Region's 36-year congressman endorsed the former Delaware senator over Republican President Donald Trump because Visclosky said Biden will "revitalize our economy and recognize the dignity of the work of every American."

“The vice president possesses a selfless dedication to serving others and an understanding of the struggles that so many of our fellow citizens face," Visclosky said. "Our nation today desperately needs these qualities, his temperament and his leadership."

Visclosky previously endorsed former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg for president. But Buttigieg last month ended his campaign for the Democratic nomination and threw his support behind Biden.

The congressman said he was proud of the campaign Buttigieg ran and appreciated the "dedication and advocacy" all the Democratic presidential candidates.

"They truly showed how the Democratic Party is focused on inclusiveness and compassion for the economic security and safety of all individuals throughout our nation," Visclosky said.

In addition to Visclosky and Buttigieg, Biden's presidential bid has been endorsed by Indiana's former U.S. Sen. Joe Donnelly.

Indiana's primary election is set for June 2. In-person voting will be available on Election Day and at early voting sites from May 26-June 1.

Hoosiers also can find instructions to request a mail-in absentee ballot on the Indiana secretary of state's website: in.gov/sos.

This year's general election is Nov. 3.

