U.S. Rep. Pete Visclosky, D-Gary, joined nearly every House Democrat on Thursday in voting to formalize the impeachment inquiry into abuse of power and other misdeeds allegedly committed by President Donald Trump.
House Resolution 660 directs the six committees that have been investigating the Republican president — particularly in connection with claims that Trump demanded Ukraine provide dirt on a political opponent in exchange for military aid — to continue their work.
"This resolution will further reinforce the abilities of the House committees to conduct their investigations in a manner that is transparent and accessible to the American public," Visclosky said.
"It also ensures that the process and presidential protections are consistent with prior precedent, including the impeachment procedures for Presidents Nixon and Clinton."
Republicans, including Trump, repeatedly have complained the House impeachment inquiry launched Sept. 24 by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-California, was illegitimate because the full chamber did not authorize it.
The resolution was approved 232-196, with all but two members of the Democratic majority supporting the inquiry, and every House Republican opposing the investigation.
Visclosky said following the vote that he supported the resolution because "I believe a judicious collection of the facts is warranted."
"I remain concerned about the president's unethical and inappropriate actions," Visclosky said.
Across the aisle, U.S. Rep. Greg Pence, R-Columbus, the brother of Vice President Mike Pence, sent a fundraising email to supporters declaring the impeachment effort a "petty political fight" and "another ugly, drawn-out conflict" Americans will be forced to watch.
"It's Halloween, and the scariest thing on my mind is unhinged Democrats trying to overturn the results of the 2016 election," Greg Pence said.
"They're determined to impeach President Trump before he wins re-election, and it's up to us in the conservative grassroots to stop them."
Under the U.S. Constitution, impeachment by the House requires a majority of representatives to allege the president committed what the lawmakers define as "high crimes and misdemeanors."
The Senate then holds an impeachment "trial" to determine whether the president's four-year term should end immediately. Two-thirds of the senators must agree to remove a president from office.
Presidents Andrew Johnson (1865-1869) and Bill Clinton (1993-2001) are the only American chief executives to be impeached.
Neither was convicted by the Senate and both completed their terms.