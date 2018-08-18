CHESTERTON — After 12 years of leaks, the Indiana Dunes visitor center’s roof should soon be fixed.
“This roof has leaked from Day 1,” said Lorelei Weimer, executive director of Indiana Dunes Tourism.
The 12-year-old welcome center serves the tourism bureau, Indiana Dunes National Lakeshore and Indiana Dunes State Park. The roof is still under warranty
Twice a year, when the heating, ventilating and air conditioning service is done, the worker has to step carefully, damaging the membrane on the roof.
Nails are close to popping through the membrane.
Leaks have been common, Operations Director Sandy Remijas told the tourism agency’s board of directors on Thursday.
“We’ve replaced a lot of the ceiling tiles already,” Remijas said.
A manufacturer’s representative inspected the roof.
“What they have found is a very poor design on our roof,” Remijas said.
The roof will be repaired.
“We think we’re getting closer to a solution. All it’s taken us is 12 years,” Weimer said.
In other business, the board voted to craft a statement in support of changing the name of Indiana Dunes National Lakeshore and Indiana Dunes National Park.
The economic and other benefits of being named a national park are “significant,” board President Mitch Peters said.