Volleyball club plans advance

MERRILLVILLE — Plans are advancing for a new facility that would house the Epic United Volleyball Club and potential Boys & Girls Clubs programming.
Epic has proposed constructing a 60,000-square-foot building that would have four basketball courts that can be converted to eight volleyball courts, Councilman Shawn Pettit said. The facility would offer athletic instruction and sports tournaments.
Ryan Smiley, president and CEO of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Northwest Indiana, has said there have been preliminary discussions about the youth organization also occupying space there for its programming.
If an agreement is reached, the Boys & Girls Clubs could use about 15,000 square feet of space at the Epic facility, Pettit said.
The building is proposed for 3 acres of property next to the Dean and Barbara White Community Center at 6600 Broadway.
“It is a part of the overall plan for the town of Merrillville multipurpose recreational campus,” Merrillville Planning and Building Director Sheila Shine said.
Merrillville currently owns the 3-acre parcel, but there is a purchase agreement in place to sell the land for about $86,000 to Epic.
“We’re basically getting reimbursed for that 3 acres,” Pettit said.
The entities could close on the sale around the end of March.
Pettit said the Epic facility will be connected to the Dean and Barbara White Community Center with a covered breezeway.
He anticipates establishing an agreement in which Epic and the town could share courts if additional space is needed for tournaments at either of the facilities.
Plans for the project were heard Wednesday by the Board of Zoning Appeals, and the panel approved a special exception request that would authorize the gymnasium to be constructed on the property. The request also requires Town Council approval, and that panel could consider it in March.
Pettit said the special exception is among several steps before construction could start.
“The Redevelopment Commission is in process of moving this thing along,” Pettit said. “We’ve got a series of resolutions that have to be passed.”
After closing on the property and all the approvals are obtained, construction could start in the summer, Pettit said.
“I would anticipate July 1, maybe Aug. 1, depending on if they have any delays,” he said.