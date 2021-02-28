Volleyball club plans advance

The entities could close on the sale around the end of March.

Pettit said the Epic facility will be connected to the Dean and Barbara White Community Center with a covered breezeway.

He anticipates establishing an agreement in which Epic and the town could share courts if additional space is needed for tournaments at either of the facilities.

Plans for the project were heard Wednesday by the Board of Zoning Appeals, and the panel approved a special exception request that would authorize the gymnasium to be constructed on the property. The request also requires Town Council approval, and that panel could consider it in March.

Pettit said the special exception is among several steps before construction could start.

“The Redevelopment Commission is in process of moving this thing along,” Pettit said. “We’ve got a series of resolutions that have to be passed.”

After closing on the property and all the approvals are obtained, construction could start in the summer, Pettit said.

“I would anticipate July 1, maybe Aug. 1, depending on if they have any delays,” he said.

