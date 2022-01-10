Volunteers needed to help count Indiana's homeless

The Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority, and local partner agencies, are seeking volunteers Jan. 26 to help count the state's homeless population.

The point-in-time count of all unsheltered and sheltered people experiencing homelessness across Indiana is mandated by the federal government and regularly used by homeless service providers to target their resources.

Volunteers seek out and interview homeless Hoosiers on the street, at shelters and service-based organizations, such as food pantries, emergency rooms, police stations, libraries, health clinics and soup kitchens.

Individuals interested in volunteering should email HMIS@ihcda.in.gov no later than Wednesday with their name, city of residence, and the counties where they're willing to help.

