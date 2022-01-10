 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Volunteers needed to help count Indiana's homeless
urgent

Volunteers needed to help count Indiana's homeless

Making sure everyone counts: Volunteers conduct annual homeless count

Volunteer Veronica Walker-Douglas picks up bags to be distributed during the 2020 homeless count in north Lake County.

 John J. Watkins, File, The Times

The Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority, and local partner agencies, are seeking volunteers Jan. 26 to help count the state's homeless population.

The point-in-time count of all unsheltered and sheltered people experiencing homelessness across Indiana is mandated by the federal government and regularly used by homeless service providers to target their resources.

Volunteers seek out and interview homeless Hoosiers on the street, at shelters and service-based organizations, such as food pantries, emergency rooms, police stations, libraries, health clinics and soup kitchens.

Individuals interested in volunteering should email HMIS@ihcda.in.gov no later than Wednesday with their name, city of residence, and the counties where they're willing to help.

