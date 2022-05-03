Voter turnout slower than the rain at Valpo polling places, workers say

The rain was pouring Tuesday morning, but voters were just trickling in at a couple of polling places in Valparaiso, where a ballot question asks residents if they favor or oppose increasing local property taxes to maintain school district operations.

Jim Berman, an inspector at the Valparaiso Public Library polling place, said turnout was on the "thin side" by early morning.

"It's not dead," he said. But, "It's not like a general election (with voters) outside the door."

Election officials acknowledged Tuesday there is no way to tell if the controversial referendum question is drawing out voters since the county has switched to vote centers that allow voters to cast ballots at any of the nearly four dozen polling sites in the county.

A shared electronic voter check-in system used at all polling places, similar to early voting, ensures no voter casts more than one ballot.

"You can vote anywhere," said Matt Soliday, who was serving as inspector at the polling place at Faith Memorial Lutheran Church just north of Valparaiso on Calumet Avenue.

He said voter turnout was running slow Tuesday morning, but began to pick up around 8 a.m.

"Primaries historically have low turnout and the rain doesn't help," Soliday said.

The turnout was a little stronger farther north at the polling place in Brummitt Elementary School near Chesterton, according to Inspector Jen Goveia.

"It's been pretty steady," she said.

"Just getting out of the rain," she jokingly said of voters.

Goveia said the county's new approach at casting ballots was running pretty smoothly.

Come back to nwi.com for election day updates.

