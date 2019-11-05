Tuesday is Election Day in Northwest Indiana.
Hundreds of polling places are scheduled to be open between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. across Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties.
Democrats, Republicans and political independents are contesting 100 municipal offices in 29 cities and towns.
That includes mayoral races in Crown Point, East Chicago, Lake Station, Portage, Valparaiso, the city of LaPorte and Michigan City.
Voters also will elect municipal clerks and clerk-treasurers and judges, as well as city and town council members.
No elections are taking place in Lake County’s city of Whiting or Porter County’s towns of Dune Acres, Kouts, Ogden Dunes or The Pines because there are no contested races in those communities.
Those who haven’t voted in Lake County recently may need help finding their polling place because the state imposed a major consolidation of the county’s precincts.
Some 200 Lake County precincts were merged with a neighboring precinct, resulting in the closure of a number of familiar polling places.
In Porter County, there are 10 new temporary voting locations listed this year on the county’s website.
Voters can check Indiana’s Voter Portal at indianavoters.in.gov to see if their polling place has been moved, as well as confirm whether they are registered to vote in this election.
Voters must bring a government-issued photo ID to the poll to cast a regular ballot. State law requires the identification card to bear the voter’s photograph, name and an expiration date sometime after Tuesday's date.
Those who don’t have proper IDs can still cast a provisional paper ballot. The voter then has 10 days to obtain a proper ID and show it to county election officials to have his or her vote counted.
Voters can report any trouble at Northwest Indiana polling places by calling 219-755-3795 in Lake County; 219-465-3485 in Porter County; or 219-325-5572 in LaPorte County.