Voters may be asked again whether to retain township assessors

The continuing existence of township assessors may again be put on the ballot nearly two decades after citizens in 13 Indiana townships across nine counties voted to retain the local government office.

Legislation advanced 9-2 by a House committee Tuesday directs a question be placed on the 2024 general election ballot asking all voters in counties that still have township assessors — including Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties — whether the office should be abolished and its duties transferred to the county assessor on Jan. 1, 2026.

The sponsors of House Bill 1035, state Reps. Jim Pressel, R-Rolling Prairie, and Karen Engleman, R-Georgetown, pointed out the costs of operating the remaining township assessor offices already are borne by their counties, so eliminating the elected township assessors will reduce the size of government, bolster efficiency and potentially save money.

"I just think the process is better when we just have a county assessor," Engleman said. "I don't see a reason to elect two people to do the job."

The role of the county or township assessor is to calculate the value of all the real and personal property in their jurisdiction. Property taxes then are collected by the county treasurer based on the property values determined by the assessor.

State Rep. Vernon Smith, D-Gary, who opposed the measure, said township assessors often possess specialized knowledge of local property values and influencing factors, particularly in large counties like Lake County.

He said that maintaining township assessors also enable property owners to pursue appeals close to home without having to make a trip to the county assessor's office in Crown Point.

Smith also read the committee a letter from Merrillville-based Ross Township Assessor Angela Guernsey who claimed that getting rid of township assessors will save no money since the county assessor will need to hire additional staff, may lead to inaccurate assessments and produce poorer government service.

"I don't think the bill is necessary at this point. I'm not hearing any complaints from anyone," Smith said. "I have not seen this as a concern of the public. This is something one person has decided should be done, and I don't think it's good for these areas."

Lake County has the greatest number of township assessors remaining in the state, serving Calumet, Center, Hobart, Ross and St. John townships. Portage Township in Porter County and Michigan Township in LaPorte County also still have township assessors.

Lake County Assessor LaTonya Spearman said she's keeping an eye on the proposal but is not at the time taking a position on whether township assessors should be eliminated.

"We've worked hard over the past several years to bridge the gap between our offices and build positive working relationships to which I believe we’ve had some success," Spearman said.

Under the proposal, which now goes to the full House, the question of eliminating township assessors and transferring their duties to the county assessor would be posed to voters as: "Shall the county discontinue paying for the cost of township assessors in the county?"

State Rep. Pat Boy, D-Michigan City, said that question is misleading since the county still will be paying the cost of carrying out the duties of township assessors.

She also believes only voters in townships with assessors should be asked the question, instead of every voter in a county with a township assessor.

Engleman said because everyone in the county currently is paying for township assessors all county voters should get to weigh in on whether the office continues to exist.

