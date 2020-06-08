Walk-in service at Indiana BMV license branches resumes June 15

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles is resuming walk-in service beginning June 15 at all of its license branch locations across the state.

In accordance with COVID-19 prevention guidelines, the agency will continue limiting the number of people in each license branch and BMV employees still will wear face masks. But appointments no longer will be required.

"We know many Hoosiers need to visit a branch in the next few weeks," BMV Commissioner Peter Lacy said. "Folks will check in with our staff prior to entry to a branch and we will work to process transactions as quickly as possible without compromising service or safety."

June 30 is the last day to renew a recently expired driver's license, state identification card or vehicle registration before the BMV's usual late fees and administrative charges kick back in.

Lacy said all BMV transactions, with the exception of driving skills exams, will be available when walk-in service restarts. Driving tests are expected to resume later this year.

BMV offices also are returning to their usual Tuesday through Saturday schedules after being closed for two months amid the coronavirus pandemic, and then operating at reduced capacity for the past few weeks.