urgent

Walk off Thanksgiving calories at Indiana Dunes parks

West Beach at Indiana Dunes National Park

Indiana Dunes National Park is the most popular tourist destination in the Hoosier State. 

 John Luke, file, The Times

Individuals, couples and families looking for an alternative to the shopping mall the day after Thanksgiving can "opt outside" at the Indiana Dunes.

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources is waiving admission fees Friday at all DNR properties, including Indiana Dunes State Park in Chesterton.

In addition, state park visitors who upload photos of their Black Friday adventure to social media sites, check-in using the DNR's nature passport app, or participate in a scavenger hunt may eligible for prizes, including state park annual passes, guided tours, and gift cards for camping and inn stays.

Controlled Burn at the Indiana Dunes National Park

"Being able to spend time outdoors at one of your DNR properties any time of the year helps make you a winner, but we are glad to waive the admission fee and offer these great prizes, which will add to your outdoor experience as you opt outside on Black Friday," DNR Director Dan Bortner said.

At Indiana Dunes State Park, a naturalist is scheduled to lead a two-mile moderate hike from the Nature Center to the Beach House Blowout and back, beginning at 10 a.m. Friday.

Registration is not required for the hike. Individuals with questions about the hike can contact the Nature Center, 219-926-1390, or search "opt outside" at in.gov/dnr.

A separate, expert-led hike is scheduled for 1 to 4 p.m. Friday at the nearby Indiana Dunes National Park in Portage.

That hike begins at West Beach and goes for up to 3.5 miles, with easy cut-offs back to the parking lot for 1- or 2-mile hikes. The hike is moderately difficult, with 270 stairs and some sections of loose sand.

During the hike, which is co-sponsored by Save the Dunes, regional experts in birding, botany, insects, geology and ecology will highlight and explain natural features seen along the trail.

More information about the afternoon hike is available by calling Indiana Dunes National Park, 219-395-1882, or by visiting the park's website, nps.gov/indu.

Admission to the national park is $25 a car for a one- to seven-day pass. A $45 annual pass also is available. Entrance fees can be paid at the Indiana Dunes Visitor Center or online.

