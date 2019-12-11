MICHIGAN CITY – Northwest Indiana’s only zoo set a record for attendance this year.
103,123 people went through the turnstiles at Cat Michigan City’s lakefront.
That’s slightly more than 3,000 above the previous record from 2017."
Welcoming 100,000 people through our gates was once again our goal this year and we thank the community and visitors for their continued support," said Jamie Huss, director of the zoo which just completed its 91st season.
Huss also said 88% of the visitors contributing $7.7 million to the local economy were from outside Michigan City.
Ongoing improvements like restoration and renovation of the historic castle, enhanced landscape and new animals like an Abdim’s Stork were among the reasons cited for the record attendance.
Also credited was a 2014 rebranding commitment to animals receiving the best possible care and guests having a memorable experience.
The zoo is home to more than 200 animals.
Some of the new animals were from births of Twin Golden-Handed Tamarins, Dart Frogs, two Barn Owls and a Three-Banded Armadillo, officials said.
Expansion of the African Lion and Bengal Tiger exhibits are included in the upgrades planned for 2020.
Jack Arnett, executive director of the LaPorte County Convention & Visitors Bureau, said the zoo is more of a major player in the local tourism industry because of how it’s improved over the past decade or so.
For example, Arnett said the zoo is among the listed attractions especially for young families looking for something to do on their extended stays here.
"It’s all part of the big picture. We’re lucky to have it," he said.