WATCH NOW: 2,000 shots available seven days a week starting April 7 at Gary mass vaccination site

2,000 shots available seven days a week starting April 7 at Gary mass vaccination site

GARY — Anyone in Northwest Indiana who wants to be protected against hospitalization and death from COVID-19 now has no excuse for not getting the vaccine.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency, in conjunction with the state of Indiana, is opening an eight-week mass vaccination clinic capable of providing 2,000 injections a day at the former Theodore Roosevelt College and Career Academy in Gary.

The clinic is slated to run from April 7 to June 2 at the former high school, 730 W. 25th Ave. It will be open for appointments from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. every day of the week.

Appointments cannot yet be scheduled for the site. But, once available, appointments must be made online at ourshot.in.gov, or by calling 211.

“By opening this mass vaccination clinic in Gary, more Hoosiers will have convenient access to this life-saving vaccine in their own backyard,” Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb said.