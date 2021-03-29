WATCH NOW: 2,000 shots available seven days a week starting April 7 at Gary mass vaccination site
GARY — Anyone in Northwest Indiana who wants to be protected against hospitalization and death from COVID-19 now has no excuse for not getting the vaccine.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency, in conjunction with the state of Indiana, is opening an eight-week mass vaccination clinic capable of providing 2,000 injections a day at the former Theodore Roosevelt College and Career Academy in Gary.
The clinic is slated to run from April 7 to June 2 at the former high school, 730 W. 25th Ave. It will be open for appointments from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. every day of the week.
Appointments cannot yet be scheduled for the site. But, once available, appointments must be made online at ourshot.in.gov, or by calling 211.
“By opening this mass vaccination clinic in Gary, more Hoosiers will have convenient access to this life-saving vaccine in their own backyard,” Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb said.
“We are grateful that our federal partners selected Gary in this next phase of the roll-out process, and I want to encourage every Hoosier to sign up for a vaccine so that they can protect themselves and those they love.”
The site was recommended by the state to FEMA based on its proximity to a large number of Indiana’s high-risk citizens and medically underserved populations. In particular, the area's high percentage of black and Hispanic residents who have been disproportionately impacted by COVID-19.
According to the governor's office, the 2,000 daily doses set to be distributed at Gary Roosevelt are in addition to the state's regular vaccine allotment from the federal government that, starting Wednesday, will be available all to Hoosiers age 16 and older at some 535 hospitals, clinics, health departments and retail pharmacies throughout the state.
FEMA also is providing the state another 1,000 doses a day for mobile units to host COVID-19 vaccine clinics in communities across northern Indiana starting in April.
“We’re proud to work with the whole federal family, the state of Indiana, and locally in Lake County to include the cities of Gary, Hammond and East Chicago to expand and expedite vaccine to the most underserved and vulnerable populations,” said Kevin M. Sligh, acting regional administrator, FEMA Region 5.
“This site will provide 3,000 doses a day of the COVID-19 vaccine, both onsite and via mobile units, to individuals in historically underserved communities, a significant step toward ending the pandemic for Hoosiers and the nation.”
The Gary Roosevelt clinic will be a drive-thru operation. But immunizations will be available at the site to individuals who come by bus or other means of transportation. Indiana University Health is planning to offer free rides to the vaccination site through a partnership with Lyft.
Language interpretation and assistance for those with hearing or vision impairments also will be available on site.
The mass vaccination site will use the Pfizer vaccine during the first three weeks of operations. The Pfizer vaccine is authorized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for use in individuals 16 and older of all races, ethnicities and genders.
Individuals vaccinated during the first three weeks at Gary Roosevelt then will return in the fourth, fifth or sixth week of the clinic for the second dose that's needed for fully COVID-19 immunity.
The single-shot Johnson and Johnson vaccine will be administered at the site during the final two weeks of the operation.
The Gary Roosevelt vaccine site is being managed by the Indiana Department of Health, Indiana National Guard, and the U.S. Department of Defense, with support from FEMA, the Indiana Department of Homeland Security, the city of Gary, and the Lake County Emergency Management Agency.