WATCH NOW: 50 and older — Indiana expands COVID-19 vaccine eligibility again
Hoosiers age 50 and older now can make an appointment to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
Just one day after dropping the vaccine eligibility age to 55 from 60, the Indiana State Department of Health announced Wednesday the anticipated availability of additional vaccine doses, including the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine, make it possible to further reduce the state's minimum eligibility age to 50 from 55.
Appointments to receive the free immunization must be made online at ourshot.in.gov, or by calling 211.
A friend or family member may make an appointment on behalf of a person age 50 and older. But the person registered must be an Indiana resident and may be required to provide photo identification before he or she is given the COVID-19 vaccine.
Appointments can be scheduled at any of 393 sites across the state, including hospitals, clinics, local health departments and some retail pharmacies. Each site sets its own hours and days of service.
In Northwest Indiana, there are 19 immunization sites in Lake County, five in Porter County, eight in LaPorte County, and one each in Newton and Jasper counties.
Hoosiers also can choose to schedule their appointment at mass vaccination clinics set for Friday through Sunday at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway; March 12-13 at Ivy Tech Community College in Sellersburg; or March 26-27 at the University of Notre Dame Compton Family Ice Arena in South Bend.
Dr. Roland Walker, the Gary health commissioner, said a fourth drive-thru mass vaccination site is likely to be scheduled for March 20-21 at Calumet New Tech High School in Gary.
He said once arrangements are finalized, Hoosiers will be able to make appointments for the Gary mass vaccination clinic through the state vaccine website or by calling 211 — and he strongly urged eligible Region residents to get the vaccine, which he assured is safe.
"I'm here to tell you that I've had the vaccine, my octogenarian parents have had the vaccine, all my aunts have had the vaccine that are of age, and I've encouraged all my friends, family members, and co-workers to get the vaccine," Walker said.
"I've been fully vaccinated for a month and a half now, and I've done very well. I encourage everybody to do it because we need to do it before we start seeing the upticks (in cases) that we do expect because we're starting to see variants (in the virus)."
State Sen. Eddie Melton, D-Gary, applauded the decision to locate a mass vaccination site in Gary since he noted vaccination rates among African Americans are running behind their share of Indiana's population.
“Having access to the vaccine is of extreme significance to me and my community," Melton said. "Lake County was one of our state’s most impacted areas, so getting a mass vaccination site in this location is an important step in the right direction."
At this time, age is the only eligibility factor for general distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine in Indiana.
However, the state is in the process of also inviting to receive the vaccine some 51,000 Hoosiers of all ages who are active dialysis patients, have Down syndrome, organ transplant recipients, sickle cell disease patients, and individuals currently or recently in treatment for lung cancer, lymphoma, leukemia or multiple myeloma.
Unlike other states, no special consideration is being given by Indiana to individuals working in "essential" occupations, such as teachers or grocery store workers who fall below the minimum eligibility age.
However, teachers of any age may qualify to receive a COVID-19 vaccine through a separate federal distribution program announced Tuesday by Democratic President Joe Biden.
Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb said the state still is trying to get all the details. But he said it appears teachers may be able to directly schedule vaccine appointments through the pharmacy websites at Meijer, Walmart and Kroger stores.
Dr. Lindsay Weaver, chief medical officer at the State Department of Health, reiterated that Indiana’s vaccination plan always has focused on getting the vaccine to those individuals whose age or health conditions make them most susceptible to the coronavirus.
Weaver said people 50 and older account for 82% of the high-risk health conditions in the state, including lung disease, heart failure, coronary artery disease, Type II diabetes and obesity.
Moreover, she said people within the 50 to 59 age group are 30 times more likely to die of COVID-19 than people between the ages of 20 to 29, as well as four times more likely to be hospitalized.
Weaver said Hoosiers age 40 to 49 will be the next group eligible for the vaccine in Indiana.
She said distribution likely will be split into cohorts of age 45-49 and 40-44, but could begin later this month depending on the vaccine supply sent to Indiana through the federal government.
"As with this week's expansion, opening vaccine to more Hoosiers is solely dependent on the availability of vaccine," Weaver said.
She said once the vaccine is available to Hoosiers age 40 and up, all but 9% of Hoosiers with high-risk health conditions will be eligible under state guidelines for the COVID-19 vaccine, along with more than 50% of Hoosier teachers.
"Our age-based approach is working," Weaver said. "It is being driven by data, and we will stay the course and we will continue our work to reduce hospitalizations and save lives in Indiana."
According to the State Department of Health, the FDA-authorized vaccines already have been injected into more than 1.03 million Indiana health care personnel, long-term care facility residents and staff, first responders, and Hoosiers age 60 and up.
In addition, approximately 608,000 Hoosiers have received both doses of the vaccine and are considered fully immunized against COVID-19, according to the state health agency.
Studies show the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are up to 94% effective at preventing COVID-19 infection in adults of all races, ethnicities and genders who receive two doses.
A day and time to get the second dose will be scheduled during the 15-minute appointment where a person receives his or her first vaccine dose. Recipients then will receive reminder messages leading up to their second dose appointment.
The new Johnson and Johnson vaccine requires only a single dose. Studies show it's similarly effective at protecting against severe disease, hospitalization and death due to COVID-19.
Weaver urged Hoosiers to get whichever vaccine they can as soon as they are eligible to stay ahead of the coronavirus variants emerging elsewhere in the world.
"We're in a race between the vaccine and the variants — and we want the vaccine to win," Weaver said.