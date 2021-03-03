WATCH NOW: 50 and older — Indiana expands COVID-19 vaccine eligibility again

Hoosiers also can choose to schedule their appointment at mass vaccination clinics set for Friday through Sunday at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway; March 12-13 at Ivy Tech Community College in Sellersburg; or March 26-27 at the University of Notre Dame Compton Family Ice Arena in South Bend.

Dr. Roland Walker, the Gary health commissioner, said a fourth drive-thru mass vaccination site is likely to be scheduled for March 20-21 at Calumet New Tech High School in Gary.

He said once arrangements are finalized, Hoosiers will be able to make appointments for the Gary mass vaccination clinic through the state vaccine website or by calling 211 — and he strongly urged eligible Region residents to get the vaccine, which he assured is safe.

"I'm here to tell you that I've had the vaccine, my octogenarian parents have had the vaccine, all my aunts have had the vaccine that are of age, and I've encouraged all my friends, family members, and co-workers to get the vaccine," Walker said.

"I've been fully vaccinated for a month and a half now, and I've done very well. I encourage everybody to do it because we need to do it before we start seeing the upticks (in cases) that we do expect because we're starting to see variants (in the virus)."