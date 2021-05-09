WATCH NOW: An exclusive look inside the new Hard Rock Casino

In the meantime, the space is filled with some 350 slot machines temporarily relocated from the main gaming floor to facilitate compliance with social distancing guidelines.

Indeed, the entire Hard Rock property is optimized under the company's Safe and Sound program to minimize the spread of COVID-19, including mandatory face masks for guests and employees, plexiglass dividers at table games, some slot machines turned off, and discreet infrared temperature screening at each of the casino's four entrances.

Nevertheless, Schuffert said the Hard Rock's large footprint means up to 7,000 people at a time can safely be inside the building, or approximately 70% of its maximum capacity.

Before leaving, guests can commemorate their visit with a stop at the Rock Shop for the newest Hard Rock logo apparel, pins and other collectibles.

"Not only do we have Hard Rock Northern Indiana T-shirts, I felt it was important to have Hard Rock Gary memorabilia and apparel as well, so we've got some Hard Rock Gary stuff in there," Schuffert said.

Gary leaders have been instrumental in the development of Indiana's gaming industry beginning in the 1990s, and the Steel City was the first community to successfully win state legislative approval to relocate its casinos away from their waterside dock.