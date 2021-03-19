WATCH NOW: Annual Indiana legislative session may end eight days early on April 21

The Indiana General Assembly is preparing to end its annual legislative session April 21 — more than a week ahead of the statutory April 29 adjournment deadline.

House Speaker Todd Huston, R-Fishers, said Thursday the Republican-controlled House and Senate both are quickly advancing the priority measures of each chamber, and the Legislature should be in good shape next month to finalize the state budget and quit this year ahead of schedule.

Huston indicated, due to COVID-19 prevention protocols, it likely will be difficult for members of House-Senate conference committees to gather in small groups as they usually do to hammer out the final text of legislative proposals.

He explained a lot of that work currently is going on behind the scenes. As a result, each chamber in the weeks ahead may simply consent to legislative changes made by the opposite chamber to send measures to the governor to be signed into law or vetoed, instead of negotiating the last details until the final day.

“This year has forced a lot of changes, and I’m really proud of the communications taking place between the House, the Senate and the administration on bills," Huston said.