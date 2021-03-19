 Skip to main content
WATCH NOW: Annual Indiana legislative session may end eight days early on April 21
2021 Indiana General Assembly

WATCH NOW: Annual Indiana legislative session may end eight days early on April 21

The Indiana General Assembly is preparing to end its annual legislative session April 21 — more than a week ahead of the statutory April 29 adjournment deadline.

House Speaker Todd Huston, R-Fishers, said Thursday the Republican-controlled House and Senate both are quickly advancing the priority measures of each chamber, and the Legislature should be in good shape next month to finalize the state budget and quit this year ahead of schedule.

Huston indicated, due to COVID-19 prevention protocols, it likely will be difficult for members of House-Senate conference committees to gather in small groups as they usually do to hammer out the final text of legislative proposals.

He explained a lot of that work currently is going on behind the scenes. As a result, each chamber in the weeks ahead may simply consent to legislative changes made by the opposite chamber to send measures to the governor to be signed into law or vetoed, instead of negotiating the last details until the final day.

“This year has forced a lot of changes, and I’m really proud of the communications taking place between the House, the Senate and the administration on bills," Huston said.

Senate President Rod Bray, R-Martinsville, already has adjusted the Senate deadlines for legislative action to accommodate an April 21 adjournment.

Huston said he's not inclined to actually alter House rules to force the adjournment. But he is committed to lawmakers exiting the Statehouse around that date.

The General Assembly also is expected to be called into special session by the governor sometime after Sept. 30 when the U.S. Census Bureau is due to provide the data needed for lawmakers to complete the once-a-decade process of redrawing legislative district boundaries.

That data usually is delivered in February or March following a census year, allowing Indiana lawmakers to finish redistricting before adjourning in late April.

According to the Census Bureau, the information is delayed this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the change in federal administrations on Jan. 20.

“We know we need to come back at some point this year, and I’d rather bank some days so that taxpayers know they aren’t paying for extra days of the Indiana General Assembly," Huston said.

